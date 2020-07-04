PRINCETON — Mercer County saw three new cases of COVID-19 on Independence Day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) 5 p.m. update on their website.
The total cases for Mercer County has now risen to 48, with 15 of those coming just in the week of June 22 to June 28.
According to the WVDHHR website’s breakdown by demographics, 25 percent of those Mercer County cases are of people in the 20-29 age range.
Monroe County also saw another virus case on Saturday, raising their total to 14. WVDHHR’s website listed a little more than 26 percent of their cases are in the 30 to 39 age range.
In the Commonwealth, Giles County’s case total rose to 18 according to the Virginia Department of Health. Demographic information for Virginia counties were unavailable.
West Virginia’s confirmed cases rose to 3,099 with an additional 106 probable but unconfirmed, and the virus death toll rose to 94.
Virginia’s numbers increased to 62,400 confirmed with an additional 2,709 probable cases. Four more deaths were also confirmed to be related to the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 1,745. Another 105 deaths were suspected to be related but were as of yet unconfirmed.
The majority of cases in Virginia remain in the northern counties, near the Washington D.C. area.
