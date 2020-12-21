By CHARLES OWENS
BLUEFIELD — The Mercer County Health Department is now reporting more than a thousand active coronavirus cases.
The health department said 1,007 virus cases in the county are currently active, or involve individuals who are contagious with COVID-19. Another 35 new virus cases were reported by the health department Monday morning. The county’s infection rate is now 98.2 percent.
In one change Monday, the health department is now reporting 49 total coronavirus deaths in Mercer County, which is down from 50, which the health department had initially reported last week. It is not currently known what led to the change, although it could simply be a case of a death previously being incorrectly attributed to COVID-19.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Mercer County is currently red in the state’s color-coded school entry map. Red is the highest alert level for active virus cases in a county.
In neighboring Virginia, four new coronavirus-related deaths are being reported in Tazewell County by the Virginia Department of Health. That brings the total number of virus-related deaths in Tazewell County to date to 13.
In Virginia, health officials do not release the age or gender of individuals who have died of COVID-19. It is not yet know if the new deaths are associated with a long-term care center outbreak or not.
