BLUEFIELD — A fifth COVID-19 case has been reported in Mercer County.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the new infection Tuesday morning, but provided no other details. The Mercer County Health Department has not yet issued a statement on the latest case.
The DHHR also reported 67 new coronavirus cases in West Virginia Tuesday — a significant increase from previous days.
As of Tuesday at 10 a.m., 12,059 residents have been tested for COVID-19 in West Virginia, with 412 positive cases, 11,647 negative results and four deaths.
The confirmed cases per county are as follows: Barbour (3), Berkeley (57), Brooke (1), Cabell (11), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (19), Jefferson (31), Kanawha (61), Lewis (1), Logan (7), Marion (25), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (2), Mercer (5), Mineral (3), Monongalia (60), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (13), Wyoming (1).
Monroe and Summers counties are now the only southern West Virginia counties in the Daily Telegraph’s readership area to not report a confirmed case.
Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to speak to the press today at 1 p.m. It is likely that he will address the surge in cases at that time.
