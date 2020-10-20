BLUEFIELD — Mercer County has seen its largest seven-day surge in positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
The cumulative total jumped from 545 on Oct. 14 to 650 as of Tuesday, a 105-case increase.
Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said nine more cases are “probable” and 180 cases of the 650 are still active.
“This is the largest surge we have had,” Donithan said, and it is most likely caused by several variables, including more testing, spread related to kids returning to schools and sports, and the increase use of a “rapid test,” which gives results in 15 minutes. “There is so much more testing going on right now. We are finding more people than we have before.”
The spike in cases and subsequent quarantining has resulted in Mercer County schools closing and returning to remote learning only at least through Oct. 30. However, sports events will continue.
Donithan said she is concerned the virus may be more widespread than everybody thinks, so following proper protocol is crucial. As is contact tracing.
“The ones we are not finding are scary,” she said. “You could be standing right beside them.”
The number being quarantined is changing so quickly they cannot be readily tabulated, she said.
“The further you go into an investigation, the more you find,” she said. “We may never reach some of them.”
Donithan said there are also at least five positives cases from an outbreak in a church in the county, but all outbreaks at long-term care facilities have now been mitigated and they have been removed from the list.
The health department is hard-pressed to keep up with contact tracing, she said.
“We need five more contact tracers,” she said. “That’s all I want for Christmas."
