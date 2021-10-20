CHARLESTON — Mercer County will remain in the state Senate 6th District after a final redistricting plan was passed by a wide margin Tuesday.
Senators had been negotiating the plan for several days, including a version that would split Mercer County and include part of it in another district, but that version was rejected.
“Mercer County remains whole,” Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said of the plan that will now move to the House for approval and then, if passed, go to the Governor.
Swope said the process was longer and more intricate than first anticipated, but the results are satisfying.
“I wasn’t concerned about how long it would take,” he said. “I’m always willing to work as long as it takes. I’m just glad the final plan had bipartisan support with a 32-2 vote. This confirms we did a good job. It’s one of the most important jobs we do here and I’m really happy with the final result.”
The 6th District will also include McDowell and Mingo counties and part of Wayne County.
Monroe County will remain in the 10th District with Summers, Nicholas, Fayette and Greenbrier counties.
Swope said after initial negotiations failed last week it was a matter of math, not necessarily politics.
Everyone was trying to cooperate and keep counties “as whole as possible.”
“We are trying to be cooperative as friends, but the math comes to bear,” he said. “No one is trying to take advantage of another county and everyone is making concessions. Not everybody can get their way.”
But the process is “being very well managed.”
As long as everyone involved in the negotiations is doing the best they can do and the fairest job they can to, he said he would not be against the final decision.
The Democratic caucus released a statement after the plan was approved, saying it was a “long and tedious redistricting process,” and most of the caucus voted for the final map “because it represented a compromise among the reasonable members of the Senate.”
“Earlier versions of the map split more counties, split municipalities, and split more communities of interest,” the statement said. “While this map isn’t perfect, it’s reasonable. Above all else, it keeps communities of interest together in most cases, and that’s vitally important in our state.”
The target population of each Senate district was about 107,000.
The House has already passed its redistricting map, based on the legislative directive to have single-member districts for all 100 members.
That left three separate districts in Mercer County, one in the Bluefield area (37th District), one in the Princeton area (38th District) and one in a swath across the county that includes Athens and Oakvale (39th District).
A small portion of the northern part of the county will be in the Summers County-based 41st District.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, who was on the House redistricting committee, said he was pleased with the results and will hold a public information session on how the county is now divided and include maps so residents know exactly which district they will vote in.
The target population for each House district was about 18,000.
Population targets are based on the results of the 2020 census.
