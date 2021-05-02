PRINCETON — A combination of COVID-19, a desire to leave big cities, a desire to retire and a greater desire to work from home have fueled a greater desire for homes in Mercer County and other parts of southern West Virginia.
West Virginians learned Monday from the 2020 U.S. Census that a 3.2 percent decrease in population would cost state a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Losing citizens brought about this statistic, but people seeking a new home were moving in at the same time. Mercer County is among the areas seeing new residents.
“Real estate sales are up because rates are really attractive and COVID brought in several (people) from out of state,” County Clerk Verlin Moye said Tuesday.
Moye said he did not know if new arrivals buying real estate were enough to offset the 3.2 percent decrease in West Virginia’s population.
“To move that number, it would take a lot of folks,” he said. “I think we could have experienced a slight increase, but I think that would occur after (census) cut off date.”
Moye said he would not have any way of finding out who left the county as opposed to who came in. Voter registration numbers have gone up, but it is difficult to say whether these additional registrations are due to new residents or established residents who decided to register.
Getting new residents seeking real estate has benefited the county’s finances when the pandemic was keeping many potential visitors at home.
“Real estate sales have been vibrant,” Moye said. “Really, that has helped us through this pandemic. What we lost in revenue through hotel/motel (tax) revenue was replaced or shored up by real estate transactions, the transfer tax that we picked up.”
After a home is sold, the county assessor will determine what class purpose the property has, Moye said. If a house becomes a rental property, it does not have to be in a particular zone. Rental property has double tax rate a residential home will have.
Moye added that he still gets inquiries from people who are interested in coming back to Mercer County.
“I graduated with people who moved out of the area and they are looking for some acreage they can retire to,” he stated. “We’ll probably see numbers (in population) increase, but not quick enough to suit our tastes.”
Moye checked the courthouse’s records and said that real estate transfers have been rising since 2014. The number of real estate transfers for Jan. 1 to May 1 in 2014 were 586.
For the same period in: 2015 there were 637; in 2016 there were 670; in 2017 there were 602; in 2018 there were 669; and in 2019 there were 734.
In 2020 there were 642, and in 2021 there have been 736 “with two days to go,” Moye said. “The favorable interest rates have fueled these transactions with many of these being from other states.”
Manufacturing businesses employing up to a thousand people and offering jobs with benefits would be needed to truly boost the county’s population, Moye said.
Charlotte Perdue of Heritage Properties in Bluefield, Va., said that she and other realtors have seen plenty of people looking for new homes after the pandemic started to take hold.
“Well, we had a lot of people looking to get out of all the hustle and bustle of the big cities and just a quiet place they could come to,” Perdue said. “It definitely picked up.”
These new clients have been arriving from out of state. Perdue said larger agencies were selling more homes, but her business has increased, too.
“It just seemed like cars and houses, bad as the pandemic is, it helped sell cars and houses,” she said. “It just seems like we’ve had all kinds of calls from out of state.”
Homes that come on the market can sell quickly. Perdue knew of one recent instance when a Bluefield, Va. house was listed on a Friday and Saturday. It was gone by the following Monday.
Changing work environments brought about by the pandemic have helped home sales, too.
“The pandemic allowed people the opportunity to work from home, so they were able to take advantage of moving to the less congested towns and states, especially with their families,” Perdue said, adding that a low crime rate when compared to other parts of the country is among the things prospective residents check before moving.
Mike Hazlewood, president of the Mercer-Tazewell County Board of REALTORS, also said that many people have learned that they can work remotely and live outside the urbanized areas. Mercer County does have numerous white collar and blue-collar workers who can work from home.
“That’s expanded to where people can live in more outlying areas such as Mercer County,” Hazlewood said.
Besides people looking for more rural areas where they can work from home, Mercer County and the surrounding area have been seeing more people looking to retire early, he said. There are people in their 50s and early 60s that are retiring, and they like Mercer County’s qualities.
These early retirees come to Mercer County for its lower cost of living, lower home prices compared to more urbanized areas in other states, and “the reasonable real estate tax rate,” Hazlewood said.
From a statistical standpoint, Mercer County has seen more real estate sales since the pandemic started. The residential home sales increased from 123 to 145 for the first four months of 2021 verses 2020, which is an 18 percent increase, Hazlewood said.
“Most shockingly, the average home price increased from $105,719 in 2020 to $128,763 in 2021, which is a 22 percent increase,” Hazlewood said.
Some sales have been related to ATV tourism traffic on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail. Entrepreneurs have purchased homes and turned them into rentals for visitors.
“That’s probably a low proportion to the total of people coming to live here,” Hazlewood said.
Hazlewood estimated that over 90 percent of the homes sold in Mercer County are purchased by people who intend to move in. The other 10 percent are brought by ATV entrepreneurs. Out of about 145 sales, four of them were for ATV tourist lodging.
The local real estate market continues to show strength through the first months of 2021.
“As far as a forecast, I forecast that the remainder of 2021 should be favorable to strong real estate activities,” Hazlewood said.
People move into Mercer County and the rest of southern West Virginia for a variety of reason. John Vetne said that he and his wife, Karin, were living in western Maine before they decided to move to Mercer County so they could be closer to their children and grandchildren. The family is spread out from Tennessee and Georgia to Virginia Beach and Indiana.
“We were probably 18 miles east of the Appalachian Trail; so down here, we’re about the same distance west of the trail,” he recalled. “One of the main differences there are no moose for my dog to chase around here. We were living in the woods about 20 miles from the nearest stoplight.”
Karin Vetne came to Mercer County in July 2020 and stayed in Bluefield at the Baker’s Hill Inn. Coldwell Banker Yost Real Estate showed her the area and she made a bid on four to five homes, but often somebody “would come in minutes or hours before her,” John Vetne recalled. She returned to Maine and remembered a house she had bid on, and they were able to purchase it. And they sold their Maine home to a couple from Texas who had never seen it.
“There’s a lot of remote buying going on,” John Vetne said.
Since moving to Mercer County, John and Karin have joined a bowling league, the Elks Club near Princeton and visit Lotito Park in Bluefield. They even got out their skis and did some cross-country skiing in the park when there was enough snow.
“The city park is the crown jewel down here,” he said. “It’s beautiful, beautiful.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
