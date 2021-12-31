BLUEFIELD — Mercer County has reached another grim pandemic milestone. The county has now surpassed 200 COVID-19 deaths.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 202 deaths in Mercer County have been attributed to COVID-19.
New deaths reported Thursday by the DHHR include an 89-year old male from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, a 60-year old male from Mercer County, a 50-year old male from Mercer County and a 77-year old female from Mercer County.
In all, 31 new virus-related deaths were reported by the DHHR Thursday across the state.
So far, neither the DHHR or the Mercer County Health Department has confirmed an Omicron variant case in Mercer County.
The DHHR on Thursday reported 442 active virus cases in Mercer County. Although local numbers are increasing, that is still far below the 1,700 active virus cases that were reported in January 2021.
So far 10,432 people in the county have recovered from the virus.
The DHHR says 31,479 people in Mercer County have received one dose of the vaccine. That equals out to 53.6 percent of the county’s population.
With virus numbers rising again in the area, Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett is asking area residents to not use the emergency departments at local hospitals for minor injuries or sickness.
“Beds are staying full at both ERs,” Puckett said in a Facebook message Thursday. “With limited hospital beds it’s important not go to the ERs for minor issues.”
