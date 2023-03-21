PRINCETON — Medical emergencies such as heart attacks and drug overdoses can occur in any public place, so Mercer County is preparing to place emergency equipment in the courthouse, the courthouse annex and other county buildings.
Magistrate Mike Crowder spoke recently to the Mercer County Commission about the need for AED (Automated External Defibrillator) units and Naloxone, which are used to counter drug overdoses, at the Courthouse Annex and other public buildings. He recounted one recent instance at the magistrate court when he heard a public defender “screaming for help.”
A man was bent over and starting to turn blue, Crowder recalled.
Perry Richmond with the sheriff’s department hurried to render aid. The man had a pulse, but “was coming close to death,” Crowder said, adding the problem was possibly an opioid overdose. He called for Narcan, which Community Connections, Inc., had placed at the annex.
The Princeton Fire Department and the Princeton Rescue Squad were both dispatched, and Crowder praised their response.
The man’s oxygen level was low and he denied using opioids, Crowder said. He was transported to Princeton Community Hospital where he later checked himself out.
Crowder said that when considering the number of people who visit the annex as well as the neighboring courthouse, he was “shocked” that kits with the automated defibrillators and overdose medications were not needed more often. Regional jail prisoners, people with heart conditions, and people who have overdoses all need immediate attention when a medical emergency occurs, so the kits could be a lifesaving measure, he added.
The goal is to have two of the AED units and Narcan kits at the courthouse, another two at the annex and one in the nearby Memorial Building. Director of Emergency Services Keith Gunnoe said the units would cost about $1,360 apiece.
Commissioner Gene Buckner suggested placing other units at the Mercer County Airport, and Commissioner Greg Puckett added that the units could be placed also at the Gardner Center and other locations where meetings and other events are conducted.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
