PRINCETON — How land use management could benefit commercial areas such as Exit 1, 9, 14 and 20 off Interstate 77 in Mercer County is a topic being studied by the county’s Planning Commission.
During the Mercer County Planning Commission’s April meeting, its members discussed what they land use management. Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, is who a member of the commission, said the committee agreed to study the idea.
“The agreement is to simply study it,” Swope said. “It’s not a proposal to change an ordinance or anything.”
The study includes how land is managed around the county’s interstate intersections where businesses are established. County Commissioner Greg Puckett proposed that the county’s dilapidated structures officer, Lori Mills, review Raleigh County’s ordinance. During a previous Planning Commission meeting, Puckett said that Raleigh County collects about $160,000 a year for building permits.
Also known as spot zoning, it would focus only on commercial areas, said County Commission President Gene Buckner.
“We have specific areas of our county that we would like to draw like a circumference, a circle, around that section and zone it,” he said, adding that it would not extend into areas where the county’s citizens own private property.
“It would be mostly where we have opportunities for commercial property to come to the county,” Buckner said.
Large companies looking for new locations budget funds paying for local permits.
“They all do. Any of these big companies. Walmart. Lowe’s. Several of the bigger companies always set aside an appropriate amount of money to fund that,” Buckner said. “And when they come to places, they pay that in order to build their businesses here and we have no way to collect any of that money because we don’t have zoning.”
There are no plans for expanding these areas.
“And I’m not advocating zoning for the whole county at all,” Buckner said. “I’m trying to protect the citizens and bring revenue streams to the county.”
Unlike Raleigh County, Mercer County does not collect any permit fees in those areas around the I-77 intersections.
“Probably thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars has been lost because we have no zoning. We just filled out a letter yesterday that I signed,” Buckner said. “You have to have a permit in order to obtain an alcohol permit and we had to send out a letter that we don’t require those. There’s no way for us to control anything at all in our county. I’m not saying that’s a bad thing. If it’s mine, I want to take care of it myself, but there are some things that pertain to revenue and pertain to safety in our county that we do need to look at and take steps towards that.”
“Nobody likes to be told what to do with their property and I’m one of those,” Buckner added. “But you have to protect people. They have to be in a safe situation in our county. When we do that, it would be an aspect of bringing big revenue to our county. I have no idea of any event that would expand it. I can assure them that I’m not going to be the one to bring that forward.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
