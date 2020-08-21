BLUEFIELD — Schools are still set to open Sept. 8, but Mercer County is on the verge of moving into the “orange” color code regarding its status of whether schools can reopen with in-person instruction and sports games.
With seven new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 256, the rolling seven-day average of new cases stood at 9.5 on the state’s color coding system, still leaving the county in the yellow category.
But if it reaches 10, it moves into orange.
That orange category would be significant on Sept. 6, at 9 p.m., when the latest seven-day average will be released and that determines the color code for each county and what happens the first week of school.
If it is not in the yellow or green category at that time, the first week of school will be no in-person instruction (all virtual) and no sports games or activities.
Gov. Jim Justice revealed the color coding system last week, with green, yellow, orange and red designations, based on that seven-day average of new cases adjusted to per 100,000 population to create a level population playing field.
Green is all good to go, yellow is as well but with a precaution about community spread, orange only allows sports practice rather than games, and red means no in-person instruction and no sports and extracurricular activities.
For that first week, though, orange will mean all virtual and no activities. After that first week, if a school system is orange and not red, in-person instruction is allowed and sports practice but no games.
Justice said the reason for including the orange zone at the start of school is he doesn’t want to set up a school system “for failure” at the beginning and wants to give them a week to work on keeping the numbers out of the red zone.
After that first week, then an orange zone will not impact instruction, but will mean only practice for sports teams and no games or travel.
Private and Christian schools will follow the same guidelines, he added.
The red zone, even if it’s reached during the week after school starts, means an immediate switch to all virtual classes and no sports activities for the rest of the week. If the Saturday night category remains red, it would impact all of the following week.
Each Saturday night at 9 p.m., the counties will be placed in one of the color zones for the following week.
A daily update of the color code map of the state is already posted on the Department of Health and Human Resources website under COVID-19 information, and each county’s color is displayed.
Monroe County is facing a similar issue now as the start of school is just over two weeks away and the county saw 45 new cases reported this week.
The county was moved from green to yellow with six new cases by Wednesday, but the 39 reported Thursday will change the color code category to either orange or red.
But since the outbreak was in a nursing home, residents’ positive cases are counted as one. However, there are 18 staff positives.
Justice and other state officials say the color code system gets the community involved by doing all that can be done to keep the spread of the virus in check.
On the Virginia side, Bluefield College has seen one more student test positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 20.
Josh Cline, Vice President of Institutional Advancement for BC, said Thursday two more athletic teams were tested Thursday, with only the one new positive result.
All 19 cases announced Wednesday are football players and all positive cases are under quarantine.
The new positive had close contact with one of the football players, Cline said, adding that the college is continuing to test for the virus and conducting contact tracing with the assistance of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
A weekend trip to a social gathering in the Radford area by some of the football players is believed to be the source of the spread.
Cline said mental health services are also available to the students.
“All students are aware they have someone to talk to,” Cline said. “We don’t want them to feel like they’re alone in this.”
West Virginia health officials Thursday morning reported the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)in the state.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, didn’t say which county the state’s first case of MIS-C occurred in.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired. Many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
“This development is an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 does not just affect the elderly,” Amjad said. “We must continue to be diligent in our efforts to protect each other by social distancing, wearing masks in public and following all recommendations of local, state and federal health experts.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
