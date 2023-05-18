PRINCETON — Mercer County’s voter registration personnel started learning Thursday about how to use new voting machines and other equipment that’s going into operation during the May 2024 Primary.
Michael Branard of Casto & Harris, Inc. came to the Mercer County Courthouse to introduce voter registration staff and County Clerk Verlin Moye to new voting machines and precinct ballot counters.
He said that to the best of his knowledge, Mercer County personnel were the earliest ones in the state to be officially trained for using the new machines.
Branard told the staff that voting itself will be “nearly identical” to the older system. The new machines have a touch screen and a system that gives voters several chances to make sure they voted for the candidates they want before their ballot is finalized.
County residents will have opportunities to see the new way they will cast their votes before the new machines go into service.
“This summer we’ll take this on the road and give them a look at their new machines,” Moye said.
The county is purchasing 160 new voting machines and they are expected to last about 20 years, he added. Voting machines the county has been using during past elections are nearing the end of their service life.
Moye said the total cost of the new machines and ballot counters is $900,614. About $409,000 of this sum being paid with a federal Help America Vote Act grant. County funds are paying about $250,000 of the bill, and the remainder is being funded with American Rescue Plan grant money.
“This was the time to get these machines,” Moye stated. “Our older machines were starting to show more and more problems more frequently.”
The new voting machines and precinct ballot counters will appear at the county’s polling places during the May 2024 Primary.
