BLUEFIELD — Mercer County reported its eighth coronavirus case Friday, as health officials in Monroe County confirmed their first COVID-19 infection.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the latest case for Mercer County Friday at 5 p.m. No other details regarding the eighth case were released. The Mercer County Health Department didn’t immediately confirm the case or mention it in a statement released at 3 p.m. Friday.
McDowell County was still reporting five cases as of Friday evening.
The DHHR said 15,101 residents had been tested for COVID-19 in West Virginia with 574 positive cases, 14,527 negative results and five deaths.
In a statement released earlier in the day, Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, said only 43 COVID-19 tests results were pending in Mercer County as of Friday.
Bragg said 54 of the 97 that were originally pending on Thursday have since come back as negative for the virus.
Bragg said the three initial individuals to be sickened with COVID-19 in Mercer County have since recovered and are at home. Although these three individuals have been released from quarantine, Bragg said they fall under the same stay at home order as other citizens. But they are allowed to go to the grocery store and pharmacy for essential supplies.
Bragg said those most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are people aged 65 and older and people living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities.
“Unless you need to leave home for supplies or medical attention, then please remain at home,” Bragg said. “If you must leave home for supplies, then please try and exercise good social distancing of at least six feet. If social distancing is not an option, such as while shopping; then please try to use a mask or other cloth facial covering.”
Bragg said those individuals who are considered essential employees, but are non-health care personnel, should practice social distancing as much as is possible while working, even with other employees. He said those individuals should use proper personal protective equipment, including a facial mask, or other cloth facial covering when social distancing is not possible or when interacting with customers.
Bragg said wearing a facial mask is not a requirement at this time in Mercer County, but is “just a strong recommendation.”
Bragg said any discrepancies between numbers coming from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and Mercer County Health Department numbers are due to county updates being based on the information available at 1 pm of each day. He said any state updates that come out after that time will be updated the following day.
In a statement released Friday, the Monroe County Health Department said it is investigating the county’s first case of COVID-19 and will notify close contacts to evaluate and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness. The statement said all confirmed cases will be isolated and close contacts will be quarantined.
“The health department asks that the community continue to practice social distancing,” the statement added. “If you have questions or feel you need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider or the Monroe County Health Department at 304-772-3064.”
In neighboring Virginia, 35,459 people have been tested to date with 4,509 confirmed cases, 772 hospitalizations and 121 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
As of Friday evening, Tazewell County was still reporting four cases; Buchanan County, 1; Russell County, 1; Washington County, 17; Smyth County, 9; Wythe County, 7, and Bland County had no cases.
