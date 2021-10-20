BLUEFIELD — Mercer County moved to the gold category on the state County Alert System Tuesday, signaling the continued drop in new cases and the positivity rate.
Monroe and McDowell counties are also in gold now, following a statewide trend of lower COVID numbers on the declining side of last month’s peak in the Delta variant surge.
All three counties were in red for several weeks.
Mercer County’s number of active cases fell to 250 on Monday after rising to 1,198 in mid-September. McDowell County had hit 400 but was down to 97 on Monday and Monroe County has fallen from 426 to 49.
Since Sept. 22, Mercer County has been under a mask mandate issued by the county health department. That mandate is set to expire on Friday as the Board of Health is meeting today to decide whether to ask the Mercer County Commission to either extend it or let it expire Friday.
The number of COVID-related deaths has also slowed after a new surge in September and the first two weeks of October. None in either of the three counties has been reported in recent days with Mercer County’s total at 174, McDowell County, 44, and Monroe County, 25.
Statewide, the number of active COVID cases has fallen from nearly 30,000 in miid-September to 8,535 on Tuesday.
The total COVID-related death toll stood at 4,145 on Monday.
State officials have cautioned that while the overall numbers of cases and those hospitalized are falling, deaths will continue because the number of COVID patients in hospitals around the state still remain high.
As of Monday, 746 COVID patients were hospitalized, down from 1,012 on Sept. 24; 218 patients were in ICUs, down from 296 on Sept. 29; and 136 were on ventilators, down from 195 on Sept. 25.
State statistics on new cases mirror the nation as the average seven-day new case totals reached a Delta surge high of 175,822 on Sept. 13 and had dropped to 83,341 on Oct. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.