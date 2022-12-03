BLUEFIELD — Mercer County resident Cody Church will be featured on the Travel Channel’s “Paranormal Caught on Camera” show on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 10 p.m.
Church is a paranormal investigator who uses social media platforms to share his content, and he uses the money he makes from it to help kids.
“I recently had a TikTok channel with 40,000 followers and a YouTube channel right now close to 6,000. I help children with cancer all over the world,” said Church.
On the channel, he and his partner have investigated local places like Lake Shawnee and the Graham Mansion.
The paranormal is not the actual interest of Church as much as helping to give back using the platform he has.
“I honestly don’t care about the the paranormal as much as I do helping people,” he said. “That’s honestly what drives me forward to go to these places where other people are afraid to go. It brings attention to the families battling cancer.”
Church added, “I think I enjoyed being able to bring attention to the children with cancer most of all and bringing a new way of thinking to the paranormal field. One of my partners has got to talk with a lot of celebrities now in the paranormal world that watch our videos.”
Church got into paranormal work after losing a little boy that he was close with to brain cancer.
“I became close to Emil and his family, and when he passed away,I wanted to help bury him, we barely had enough money,” Church said. “He died in Halloween day, and I decided that moment I had to do something to get attention for the children. After that, I made a scary video it went viral.”
He also said, “I remember praying and telling God if you give me the fame I will share Emil’s story to the world and help all these children no one cares about, and people started writing me asking me to come do investigations at their homes.”
Church said his work is authentic, and he has been able to capture things TV hasn’t before.
“I took a different angle at it all. When I go into a haunted place I tell it I know it’s not a ghost it’s actually a demon, and if it doesn’t want me to gather people to pray and cast it out be on camera for me, I will leave,” said Church.
He added, “Next thing you know we are finding stuff no one else is.The channel actually came about to simply promote the children with illnesses.”
Church is very grateful and excited to be featured on the Travel Channel, and he credits his ability to do so to his followers and friends.
“My YouTube channel, CodyAaron725, has some of the most loyal followers. They have been very kind to me and support the children with cancer. I’m very grateful to them all,” he said. “My friends Eric Baker, and Cody Hicks, saw what I was doing for the children and immediately jumped on board because they new how bad I was hurt over Emil and no being able to see my stepson. I think they knew I needed this and needed their support and they all gathered around me.”
Church also said that he really enjoyed working with the Travel Channel and that he was able to get connected with them through other paranormal content channels on YouTube.
“It was absolutely amazing to be included on paranormal caught on camera. The way I got on the show is I was on every major paranormal YouTube channel out there. Slapped Ham, Nukes top 5, I had fans from 18 countries world wide in a few months, it’s quite amazing. They most have seen my video investigation from one of them I guess,” he said.
Church said now that he has had the opportunity to be featured on the channel, he sends in his videos to them often.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
