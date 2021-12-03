CHARLESTON — Mercer County is once again in the red on the County Alert System COVID map as numbers of new cases are rising and three more deaths have been reported.
As of Thursday, according to the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources), Mercer County reported 242 new positive COVID cases during the previous seven days, bringing the total number of active cases to 312, the highest it has been in several weeks.
Of the new cases reported, the 5 to 11-year-old age group once again had the highest number, 42 cases, which was 17.3 percent of the total.
Gov. Jim Justice reported 77 new deaths Thursday, with many of those previous COVID-related deaths found through the reconciliation process of correcting data, and three of those were from Mercer County: a 52-year-old female, a 59-year-old male and a 78-year-old female. McDowell County also reported the death of a 73-year-old male.
During his pandemic briefing, Justice said the total number of COVID-related deaths stood at 4,945 as active cases once again exceeded 7,000, rising to 7,113 after falling below 6,000 earlier this week.
“We only have one green county now,” he said, “and 22 red counties.”
Of the state’s 55 counties, 22 are in red and 26 are in orange, indicating a higher level of positive cases and transmission.
Both McDowell and Monroe counties are back in the orange category.
Justice said hospital numbers have also gone up, with 569 COVID patients around the state and of those 190 in ICUs and 94 on ventilators, all increases from last month.
All of this comes at a time when winter is approaching and the holiday season is getting in full swing, both posing an increased danger of more spread.
“It’s going to get cold and we are going to be indoors more … at basketball games and dinners…” Justice said, adding that more variants are out there and the Delta variant remains “incredibly infectious.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said another case of the new Omicron variant was found in the nation, this one in Minnesota.
“We know the Omicron variant is in our country and will become more active in the coming weeks and months,” he said.
Late on Thursday, national media reported that five cases of the Omicron variant had been detected in New York City.
Marsh also cautioned about colder weather and states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota are seeing increases in new Delta cases.
“We would anticipate we will continue to see that,” he said, adding that the expected continued increase in new cases also poses concerns for hospital capacity.
Both Justice and Marsh keep urging anyone not vaccinated to start the process and those fully vaccinated to get a booster shot.
Only about 230,000 booster shots have been administered and that leaves fully vaccinated people who are at least six months out from their initial shots very vulnerable, Marsh said.
“Get your booster shot now,” Justice said. “Nothing you can do today is as important as that.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
