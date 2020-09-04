PRINCETON — Mercer County was moved to the orange color zone Friday on the state County Alert System, and if that continues to be the case after today’s totals are calculated on Saturday, no in-person instruction will be allowed next week in county schools and no sporting or extracurricular events can be held.
Gov. Jim Justice reviewed the color coding Friday afternoon during his pandemic briefing, adding Mercer County to the orange zone and Monongalia County joining Monroe County as the only counties in the red zone.
The alert system will be updated and posted at 9 p.m. Saturday, reflecting all the statistics from each county as of midnight tonight.
For that first week of school, which starts Sept. 8, any county in red or orange will offer virtual instruction only and no sports or extracurricular events can be held.
After the first week, the orange zone will allow in-person instruction and sports practices, but no games.
Under the red zone, no in-person instruction or sports or extracurricular activities can be held.
“I am very, very hopeful that a great percentage of our state will be back in school (next week),” Justice said, but as of today, "six counties are in orange and two in the red zone."
A panel will meet Saturday and review all of the statistics and then after that review the map will be posted Saturday night on the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) and the Department of Education websites.
The color code system is based on a seven-day cumulative average of positive COVID-19 cases, except in smaller counties, like Monroe County, with populations under 16,000, and they use a 14-day average.
