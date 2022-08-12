BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County man was transported to a Virginia hospital after the ATV he was operating collided with a truck.
The crash occurred Wednesday at Blue Court Road near Littlesburg Road, according to Trooper K.A. Filer with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.
The rider, an adult male, swerved into the path of an oncoming truck, Filer said. He was thrown from his ATV, but was not properly wearing a helmet. The helmet was not buckled on and was thrown off during the crash.
Filer said the man was transported to a Roanoke, Va. hospital and was listed in critical condition.
The man’s name was being withheld until all members of his family had been notified about the crash, Filer stated.
