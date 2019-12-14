PRINCETON — After being advised of his rights including the right to a trial by jury, a Mercer County man pleaded guilty Friday to two charges of third-degree sexual assault.
Dustin Allen Lewis, 26, was brought before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a plea hearing. Lewis was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with five counts of third-degree sexual assault involving an underage female juvenile. An investigation started when Detective Sgt. Steven Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department was asked to look into a complaint from the juvenile’s mother. The mother indicated that the victim was having a sexual relationship with Lewis.
During a forensic interview conducted by Child Protect, Inc., the victim stated that she and Lewis had had sexual intercourse five times between May 2018 and Dec. 25, 2018, according to court records.
Swope questioned Lewis and reminded him that he had the right to a jury trial and could decide not to plead guilty if he chose not to do so. After affirming that he understood his rights, Lewis pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of third-degree sexual assault. His sentencing was scheduled for mid-March 2020, and he was remanded back to the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
In West Virginia, third-degree sexual assault, which is a felony, carries a possible sentence of one to five years in prison.
