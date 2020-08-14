PRINCETON — A man who was arrested after robbing a Bluefield store at knife point last January is facing 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to first-degree robbery.
Raymond Wayne Reed Jr., 44, originally of Lashmeet, was brought before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a plea hearing. Reed was arrested Jan. 25 after a robbery was reported at the Joy Mart in Bluefield. Reed entered the store on Bluefield Avenue, brandished a knife and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers with the Bluefield Police Department traced Reed to a Talbot Street home in Bluefield where he was staying with family members and arrested. Reed was later indicted by the February term of the Mercer County Grand Jury on a charge of first-degree robbery.
After Judge Swope reminded Reed of his rights including the right to a trial by jury, to remain silent and to appeal a conviction to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, Reed pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery.
In West Virginia, first-degree robbery carries a sentence of 10 years in prison. Swope first had the court check to see if Reed would have to serve a determinate term, which means he would have to serve all 10 years, or if it was an indeterminate term allowing him to be eligible for parole. It was confirmed that Reed could be eligible for parole.
No firearm was used and nobody was injured in the robbery, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John McGinnis said. Reed was first traced to a house where some evidence was discovered, and then to the home where he was found; however, there was a defect in the search warrant at the first residence, and a lack of a search warrant at the second residence. McGinnis added that the state believed it had enough evidence to proceed to trial.
Swope told Reed he could be eligible for parole in two and a half years, but could also end up serving all 10 years. Reed could be released within five years with good behavior; he has almost eight months of credit because he has been at the Southern Regional Jail since late January.
McGinnis said the store clerk who was on duty when Joy Mart was robbed could not be contacted, and the investigating officer agreed with the plea.
Swope accepted Reed’s guilty plea pending a presentencing investigation. A sentencing date was set for October, and Reed was remanded back to the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
