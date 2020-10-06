PRINCETON — A Mercer County man who was indicted in October 2019 on charges including those stemming from a hit-and-run pedestrian incident involving an off-duty Mercer County deputy had suspended sentences Monday in Mercer County Circuit Court.
Robert Leon Gravely Jr., no age available, of Bluefield appeared before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for sentencing. Gravely was indicted by the October 2019 term of the Mercer County Grand Jury on charges including delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance, delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, fleeing from a law enforcement officer and malicious assault.
The case started in August 2019 when an off-duty deputy, whose name was not released, was struck by a vehicle at the BP station on Athens Road. Sgt. A.P. Christian with the West Virginia State Police with the Princeton detachment said then that the deputy, who had seen a drug-related offense, was dragged by a vehicle after identifying himself as an officer. As Gravely tried to drive away, the deputy was dragged by the arm, then ran over his arm and leg. He was transported to Princeton Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later released.
Gravely pleaded in late August this year to delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance and fleeing from an officer, according to court documents at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s Office. The drug charge has a penalty of one to 15 years in prison, and the fleeing charge has a sentence of three to 10 years.
Sadler suspended the sentences and placed Gravely on three years probation, according to court records. The court will require him to maintain employment and serve 90 days of home confinement.
Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler represented the state.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
