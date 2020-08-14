By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — Another resident of Mercer County has died of COVID-19. The county’s coronavirus death toll has now climbed to 17.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed Friday morning the death of a 97-year old male from Mercer County.
“The continued loss of West Virginia lives weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said.
Crouch and the DHHR didn’t immediately say if the 17th death was connected to the Princeton Health Care Center, a major COVID-19 hot spot in West Virginia. All 16 prior deaths in Mercer County were connected to the nursing home.
But the state’s online long-term care dashboard showed only 16 deaths Friday morning for the Princeton Health Care Center.
Matt Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, was unable to confirm Friday morning if the 17th death was connected to the nursing home. The Daily Telegraph has a message in with Brenda Donithan, interim administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, regarding the 17th death.
The DHHR said there are currently 164 active COVID-19 cases in Mercer County. The number of confirmed cases stands at 218 with 17 deaths. One probable case of the virus also has been reported for Mercer County.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.