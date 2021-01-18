BLUEFIELD – A man arrested in Bluefield is facing charges including strangulation and domestic battery after 911 dispatchers received a call about a female being taken hostage at gunpoint by her boyfriend.
Mercer County 911 dispatchers notified the Mercer County Sheriff's Department after receiving a call Sunday about a female being taken hostage by her boyfriend at gunpoint, according to a statement from the sheriff's department.
"Upon arrival to her residence, we spoke with family members who stated that she was not at home and that they weren't sure if she had been taken hostage, but that she had been physically abused most of the weekend," Chief Deputy Joe Parks said. "We were given information about a possible whereabouts in the Bluefield area and passed that information along to Bluefield (Police Department)."
A vehicle connected to the incident was located in Bluefield along with the suspect, Jermaine Montgomery, no age given. The female victim was found safe, Parks said. Montgomery was being detained when deputies arrived.
The victim denied being kidnapped by the suspect but did state that she had been physically abused by him several times over the weekend, Parks stated. She had obvious injuries that were consistent with her claim.
Montgomery was then advised that he was under arrest and attempted to flee, but was quickly apprehended, Parks said. He was transported to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department. He is facing charges including strangulation, domestic battery and fleeing.
