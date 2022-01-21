PRINCETON – One man was arrested Friday morning after officers with the Princeton Police Department responded to a complaint about a sexual assault at a local residence.
Officers were dispatched to an address at Fellers Street, according to a statement from the police department.
"Upon arrival, officers made contact with a complainant and the accused, Joshua Stephens," investigators said.
The complainant advised officers that Stephens, no age available, had sexually assaulted a female juvenile under the age of 10, according to the police department.
"Based on evidence gathered on the initial complaint, Mr. Stephens was arrested for first-degree sexual assault and was placed in Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment," according to the Princeton police. "As the investigation continues, the accused is likely to face more charges."
First-degree sexual assault, which is a felony, carries a possible term of 15 to 35 years in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.
