PRINCETON — A Mercer County man who was arrested after an investigation into why his 6-month-old son was found unresponsive has been charged with felony child abuse resulting in serious injury.
Dakota Steele, 19, of Athens was arrested Monday evening and arraigned before Magistrate William Holroyd. Steele is currently being held at the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bond.
The case started Sept. 11 when a 6-month-old male was taken to Princeton Community Hospital “due to being unresponsive,” according to Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
Sommers said in his criminal complaint that he consulted the child’s medical provider and was told that he “is in a serious medical condition and has sustained neurological injury due to non-accidental trauma.”
The child was transferred by helicopter to the Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment, Sommers said.
Carla Bragg with Child Protective Services and Sommers interviewed the parents on Sept. 15, according to the criminal complaint. From a timeline detailing the child’s condition, Dakota Steele was the only person with him “approximately 45 minutes prior to being taken to the hospital.
Dakota Steele stated that he found his son unresponsive, but failed to act, Sommers stated in the report. It was not until about 45 minutes later that the mother found the child “in an unresponsive state” and had him transported to the hospital.
In West Virginia, child abuse resulting in serious injury is a felony carrying a possible term of two to 10 years in prison.
