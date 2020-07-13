SPANISHBURG – A Mercer County man who was arrested after deputies answered a domestic violence complaint is facing charges including felony attempt to commit murder, wanton endangerment with a firearm and domestic violence after allegedly setting fire to a camper and shooting inside a home.
Corporal G.C. Paitsel responded with Deputy J.A. Conner and Deputy Z.T. Reed of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department to a domestic disturbance at Wolf Creek in Spanishburg, according to the criminal complaint Paitsel filed at the Mercer County Magistrate Clerk's Office. The caller informed Mercer 911 on July 10 that her husband, Curt. D. Worrell, 56, "had taken drugs and flipped out shooting up their residence and setting their camper on fire."
The wife safely left the home and walked to her son's residence, according to Paitsel. She told deputies that Worrell had been having problems with drugs, but became "very belligerent with her and threatened to kill her and was pushing her around the residence and at some point, struck her in the mouth busting her lip."
Worrell then picked up a firearm and started shooting up the house with her inside and also shooting toward her, striking her purse, according to the report. She retreated to a camper parked behind their home. Worrell tried to push his way inside before she was able to get away. She then watched him pile some trash in the camper's doorway and set it on fire. She then fled to her son's home.
Worrell left the residence "empty handed" when deputies arrived and followed verbal commands, Paitsel said in the report. He was then arrested and charged with first-degree arson, felony attempt to commit second-degree murder, domestic battery and domestic assault. Several empty .22-caliber were found outside on a sidewalk and inside the residence.
After being arrested, Worrell was taken to the sheriff's department for processing. He is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
