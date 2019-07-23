PEARISBURG, Va. – A Mercer County man has been arrested along with a Virginia woman on drug charges after Giles County deputies searched a location in Pearisburg, Va.
Giles County Sheriff's Office Investigators have concluded an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine, according to a statement issued by the sheriff's office. On July 3, a team of deputies carried out a raid on a location in the 100 block of Southside Drive in Pearisburg and seized crystal methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana.
Investigators arrested 44 year-old Wiley Madison Hill of Princeton on charges of possession with intent to distribute 10g or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators also obtained a possession of methamphetamine charge on 43 year-old Tanya Vaught Martin of Pembroke, Va. Martin was arrested in Pulaski County on July 19. Both Hill and Martin are being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.
