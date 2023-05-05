An incarcerated Mercer County man was found dead Friday morning by an apparent self-inflicted injury at the Southern Regional Jail, according to authorities with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The man, 30, was found in his cell by staff performing routine checks, authorities said in a statement issued Friday.
"The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is committed to the safety, quality of life, and wellbeing of those in the care of the legal system in our state," division officials said in Friday's statement. "We empathize with the friends and families of those that have experienced the loss of a loved one that was placed in our care."
No additional information was available Friday. The incident is under investigation by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Criminal Investigation Division.
