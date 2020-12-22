CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice as well as members of West Virginia’s COVID-19 panel on Monday praised a local initiative spearheaded by the Mercer County Health Department’s Medical Officer, Dr. Steven Stefancic.
Justice said “outstanding work” is being done at the department under the direction of Stefancic, referring to the first plan in the state to develop a mobile clinic model to administer the COVID vaccine in more remote areas.
“Our local health departments are on the front line in communities…” he said, with the mobile unit plan meeting the “needs of the community as it (the vaccine) arrives in larger amounts.”
Stefancic spoke virtually during the pandemic briefing, explaining the plan to the COVID team.
“We know that access to healthcare can be difficult (in rural areas),” he said, because of transportation issues and the distance to providers that administer the vaccine.
To solve the problem, he said the health department has partnered with county Emergency Services personnel and other agencies to develop a mobile plan to bring the vaccine to communities.
Stefancic said that may include setting up tents or using a shelter, but it will all be self-contained with electricity and everything that is needed.
An ambulance will also be on site for support if needed.
“We can adjust as needed…” he said. “We are ready for anything.”
It’s a matter of helping as many people as possible to have access to the vaccinations.
“We want to make sure access is there for the people,” he said. “We want to make sure the community is comfortable getting the vaccine.”
Stefancic said the first mobile clinic has already been held, at the Princeton Rescue Squad’s new facility, as all EMS workers in the county received the vaccine.
“We had a wonderful turnout,” he said, adding the mobile clinic can be set up wherever it is needed. “We want to take it to the communities.”
“It’s another tribute to West Virginians and how they are signing up to do great stuff,” Justice said of Stefancic’s efforts. “It is a blessed state with many really smart people.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, also praised the plan.
“I want to thank Dr. Stefancic for this innovations and his leadership as one of our county Health Officers,” he said. “It’s the great work of all of us together that makes the biggest difference.”
Bill Crouch, Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary, said the plan is also significant because Stefancic is new on the job, taking over only a few months ago.
“He has not been the local Health Officer for very long but he is making a difference quickly,” Crouch said.
Those mobile clinics may be used sooner rather than later as the number of vaccine doses ramps up.
Justice said some Moderna doses, which have now met all layers of federal approval, have already arrived in the state, with a total allocation of more than 44,000 doses now planned for the coming weeks.
Pfizer also is stepping up its deliveries as both vaccines are available, each requiring two doses, with Pfizer’s three weeks apart and Moderna’s four weeks apart. Those who take the first dose must follow it with the same company’s second dose.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said both vaccines are about equally effective and safe.
“We recommend as they roll out take what is available at the time,” she said, adding there is no preference for either one.
Justice also said the state has made national news in getting the vaccine to long-term care facilities faster than any other sate.
“We are leading the nation in distribution to nursing homes and assisted living facilities,” he said, adding that all residents and staff who choose to take the vaccine will be vaccinated by Dec.28.
“We may be finished before some states even start,” he said. “That is quite a tribute to our National Guard and all health teams.”
The state also leads the nation in the rate of distribution overall, he added.
“While other states all around the nation are sitting around, trying to come up with a plan, we’re not waiting in West Virginia. We’re getting it done,” he said. “With the great help of our amazing National Guard, health experts, DHHR, and all our local partners, we’re on top of this. We’re administering as many vaccines as quickly as possible.”
As of Monday, more than 15,100 doses have already been administered.
Justice said with the deliveries of both vaccines now ramping up, residents are urged to take advantage of that.
“Now it’s up to our West Virginians to answer the call and take these safe and effective vaccines as soon as their time comes so we can stop this terrible virus once and for all,” he said.
Justice said some people may be too stubborn to take it and that reminded him of the “dumb bunny” on the old TV show, “Laugh-In.”
“It is going to lead to a lot of people who are not taking it will die,” he said. “You don’t want to be the dumb bunny here.”
Although the vaccine is rolling in, another holiday is approaching and, considering the spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths after Thanksgiving, officials are concerned.
Marsh said a surge in cases usually follows two to four weeks after a holiday followed by hospitalizations and deaths.
“We may have crested after the Thanksgiving break,” he said of the numbers now coming in that kept setting daily records two weeks after the holiday, fueled by get-togethers, even small family gatherings.
New cases, hospitalizations and deaths all surged.
With cold weather, people are spending more time indoors in closer contact and that is a major issue.
Marsh also said studies show more people traveled during Thanksgiving than at any other time during the pandemic, and that led to those surges all around the country.
“This is a time we have to be particularly focused,” he said. “If the same thing happens (during Christmas), things will be worse coming up.”
The keys to make it through and avoid a surge is to stay close to home, wear a mask and try to avoid gatherings, he said.
Health officials have said any major herd immunity benefits from widespread vaccinations probably will not be seen until spring.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
