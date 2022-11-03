BLUEFIELD — The medical clinic at the Mercer County Health Department will get its own new name soon.
Health Dept. Administrator Bonnie Allen said members of the Mercer County Board of Health met Tuesday and approved a name, which should be announced next month.
“We have always had a health clinic but people tend to think it’s only for low income residents,” she said. “We would like to see that image change.”
Allen said the clinic operates very much like any medical clinic and has the ability to see, treat and/or refer patients.
The health department has many functions, she said, including the health clinic, but it will get a distinctive name of its own to separate it as a place anyone can visit for medical care.
“They can come in right now,” she said of people who may need medical care. “We have two practitioners.”
Services include everything from vaccines to evaluation and treatment of health issues to routine physical examinations.
“What we are hoping to do is change our image,” she said, get more patients and “serve the community better.”
Allen said walk-ins are accepted but an appointment can be made as well.
Signage will also be included to distinguish the medical clinic part of the health department.
A grand opening for the newly branded medical clinic will be held in conjunction with the arrival of the new mobile clinic.
The Mercer County Commission recently approved $266,000 for the mobile unit and Allen said the health board on Tuesday okayed the first payment for the unit, which may arrive in late December or January.
Allen said the mobile clinic is the size of a large van and includes an examination room, a lab where blood can be drawn, a registration area and medical equipment needed, including for emergencies, like a defibrillator.
The mobile unit will also include a wheelchair lift and power awning to provide protection from the sun and inclement weather for visitors.
A move to find funding for a mobile clinic surfaced during the pandemic, when residents of more remote areas of the county could not find transportation to go to a provider for vaccinations.
Allen said the unit will allow health care to be taken to areas of the county where it is needed, as well as used at festivals and fairs, and in cases of emergencies where on-site care is needed.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
