BLUEFIELD — Summer weather encourages people to head for the outdoors with its forests and fields, but seeking out this enjoyment carries the chances of tick bites and Lyme Disease.
The Mercer County Health Department issued a public service announcement Tuesday warning that guarding against Lyme Disease is important. Last year, Mercer County saw a sharp increase in Lyme Disease. In late May, Gov. Jim Justice postponed his regular pandemic briefings because he was being treated for possibly having the disease.
“There was a very large increase last year, “ said Bonnie Allen, RN Administrator for the Mercer County Health Department.
Unlike other diseases, cases of Lyme Disease are not being counted, meaning that doctors are not required to report cases to county health departments. Allen said she did not know how many cases have occurred in Mercer County so far this year. The state is not requiring doctors to report cases.
“We’re not contact tracing it anymore, so we’re not getting notified by physicians,” Allen stated. “I thought it was important for the community not to forget about it.”
An early symptom of Lyme Disease is a bull’s eye ring around a tick bite.
“If it’s caught early, it’s very treatable,” Allen said. “If it’s not caught early, it can have some long-term affects. They can vary, but it can be like joint pain, weakness and tiredness. Those would be the main ones.”
Allen emphasized that checking for ticks, either on one’s person or on children, is important after being outdoors.
“From head to toe, especially when the kids have been playing outside in the grass or in the woods,” she said. “It’s tick season with the risk of getting Lyme Disease this time of year.”
The health department listed ways to prevent catching Lyme Disease”
• Wear a good insect repellant containing DEET.
• Spray clothes and boots with an insect spray containing Permethrin.
• Avoid wooded and bushy areas with high grass and leaf litter.
• Keep high grass and weeds cut back at home.
The health department also had advice for dealing with possible ticks after returning home from the outdoors.
• Remove clothing and wash in hot water and dry on high heat for 10 minutes.
• Shower to remove insect spray and check yourself for ticks.
• Check pets for ticks. Ask veterinarians about flea and tick prevention.
There are ways to remove a tick.
• Use tweezers to grab the tick close to the skin where it is attached.
• Pull gently until the tick lets go. Don’t twist or turn the tweezers.
• If a piece of the tick remains, used tweezers to remove it and wash area with soap and water.
• Notify your doctor if a red ring appears around the bite or you begin to feel ill.
