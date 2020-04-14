BLUEFIELD — The Mercer County Health Department will start urging grocery stores and other retails stores that are essential businesses to provide masks and gloves for their employees to wear.
During the department’s board of directors meeting on Monday, Chair Dr. Robert Stevens said he has been concerned seeing cashiers at retail stores with no protective equipment.
Susan Kadar, health department director, said when the pandemic first started other essential businesses, like restaurants and day care centers, were immediately contacted about following safe protocol guidelines, but not grocers or other retail stores.
Dr. Kathy Wides, medical director for the department, said the department has no jurisdiction over retail businesses, like grocery stores, and would need an ordinance in place to have any authority.
“We don’t really have any standing there legally unless we pass an ordinance,” she said, which other counties have done.
But board member Stacey Hicks, who is also president of the Princeton Rescue Squad, said the department can still go in and make the recommendations to store managers.
Using any type of legal authority to enforce it could lead them to possibly close, and everyone needs those businesses.
“If we order them to do it, then they may have to shut down if they can’t,” he said. “Give them the opportunity (by recommendation)… We all have to have food and supplies.”
Kadar said one of the problems is that companies may have difficulty finding those needed masks and gloves and they are expensive.
She also said the National Guard is visiting retails stores to encourage the use of the protective equipment but they have not made it to Mercer County yet.
Hicks made a motion, which passed, for the health department to start immediately contacting retail stores and asking them to voluntarily provide protective gear to employees.
If the department were to enact an ordinance and enforce it, Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler, who participated in the meeting on speaker phone, said enforcement would follow the same protocol as is used regarding people disobeying the 10-person maximum gathering that was part of the stay-at-home Executive Order from Gov. Jim Justice.
“It there were a complaint … a call to the 911 center,’ he said, then the West Virginia State Police would be notified.
Sitler said other law enforcement agencies could also be involved if the State Police were unavailable, the same protocol used for any 911 complaint about possible criminal activity.
If anyone disobeys a legal order regarding the pandemic, Sitler said they could be charged with obstruction, which carries a penalty of up a one year in jail.
Hicks said he has been impressed that most people appear to be following the guidelines.
