BLUEFIELD — The Mercer County Health Department announced on Wednesday, March 25 that they would be closed to the public until further notice. However, on Thursday officials attempted to clear the air on Health Department closures.
On March 25 the Mercer County Health Department posted on their Facebook page that they would be closed to the public. After concerns from local officials ensued, The Mercer County Health Department posted another statement on their Facebook page on Thursday at 9:20 a.m., announcing that they are open and “here to serve you.”
In the Facebook post they asked the public to “disregard the post from 3/24/20 and read this post as this is our current situation.”
“We are open and here to serve you. Some schedules may need to be modified due to capacity. The inner door may be locked during regular business hours to limit access and maintain social distancing,” the Facebook statement said. “Health Inspectors will conduct limited field work maintaining all precautions and social distancing. If at all possible, please call before coming to the offices. We will endeavor to handle as much business as possible by phone.”
The post continued, listing the specific extensions for each department and encouraging the public not to overload the operator line. The statement concluded with an apology from Administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, Susan Kadar apologizing for any misunderstanding.
“MY SINCERE APOLOGIES FOR ANY MISUNDERSTANDING OR CONSTERNATION THE ORIGINAL POST MAY HAVE CAUSED OUR PATIENTS/CLIENTS. ~~Phyllis S. Kadar, Administrator,” the post read.
According to Matt Bragg, Sanitarian and Media Liaison at the Mercer County Health Department on Thursday at 3:09 p.m., the clinic of the Health Department is now closed.
“By order of Secretary Crouch of the DHHR, the clinic is going to be closed,”Bragg said on Thursday afternoon. “That is just the clinic side. If they have any questions, feel free to call, I think our public health nurse is still going to be here.”
In a video statement on her personal Facebook page, shared to the Mercer County Health Department’s official page, Dr. Kathleen Wides, Mercer County Health Officer addressed the situation.
“I want to assure you that Mercer County public health is open for business,” Wides said in the video. “We are doing absolutely everything that we always do, with the exception of our small clinic. Any patient that needs to be seen can call us or even knock at the door and someone will come and speak with them. This is clearly explained on a poster on our door.”
After stating that Bragg will be featured on the WHIS station show, Radioactive, on Friday morning in order to answer questions, Wides continued to address rumors about closure.
“Any rumors that we were closed are absolutely wrong and I hope this helps to discuss in the community and put to rest any thoughts that we are not fighting for this community in this COVID crisis,” Wides said in the Facebook video. “We are very much there. We are following every single test that is done in drive-through centers and in our hospitals and cincics we will be following up on any positive cases, we will be following any contacts with positive cases, we will be following CDC guidelines in treatment and follow-up care. Hopefully there will not be a lot of that work, and thank you for the time.”
In order to not overrun the phone lines, the Health Department has set up a new greeting on their phones that states the extensions of anyone the public might need to get in contact with.
“If you have questions, please call in,” Bragg said. “We just don’t want to overrun the lady at the front desk. She is acting as a conductor at this point…hit those extensions and get the people that you need.”
Bragg said the decision was made to limit access and exposure for both public health and the health of the employees of the Health Department.
“That was a decision from our administrator to limit access, limit exposure both for public health and especially for ours,” Bragg said. “We want to be healthy so that we can do our jobs.”
According to Bragg, the Mercer County Health Department has ten COVID-19 sampling kits, but they are not sampling at the Mercer County Health Department.
“We have not been doing any testing here at all,” Bragg said. “We are holding those sample kits for whoever needs them. We are not doing any sampling here. If a hospital needs them, if we have a pop-up place that might need them, we have a supply of them and we are waiting for someone who needs them, a hospital or something.”
Bragg said that so far, the Mercer County Health Department has not received any inquiries from hospitals or clinics about their sampling kits.
According to Bragg, Mercer County still has only two positive cases of COVID-19 and those two individuals are still in isolation in their homes.
“I am not aware of any more tests at this time,” Bragg said. “But there have been no more positives in Mercer County. The same two are not getting any worse, still at home, just monitoring per CDC guidelines.”
Bragg also stated that the Health Department is monitoring businesses that are still open as they would normally. He praised local businesses still in operation for their response to the CDC guidelines.
“We have been going around, checking on our establishments, so far everyone has been very cooperative, very cognizant of employee health and public health. They have taken extra steps even beyond what was recommended,” Bragg said. “People are being very conscious of how they are conducting business.”
At this time, Bragg advised to continue following the CDC guidelines to keep social distancing and washing hands more often than usual.
“People are going to get tired of hearing it, just keep social distancing, wear a mask if you feel you need to,” Bragg said. “Stay at home, if you do not have to be out and about, stay home. While I was out doing my duties, I saw a lot of people out and about. If you do not have to be out, stay home.”
According to the West Virginia DHHR’s website, West Virginia has 51 total positive COVID-19 cases, 1,031 total negative, zero deaths and 19 tests pending.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s website, Virginia has tested 6,189 people, has 460 positive cases, 65 hospitalizations and 13 deaths.
– Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.