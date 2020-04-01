BLUEFIELD — The two Mercer County COVID-19 cases remain in isolation in their homes, according to Matt Bragg, Mercer County Health Department Sanitarian and Media Liason on Tuesday afternoon.
“Nothing new, still at only two cases,” Bragg said. “They have not been released as of yet, they are still making sure everything is squared away before they do that.”
When asked what “squared away” meant in a COVID-19 case, Bragg said, “It means that the public health nurse and all the doctors and the epidemiologist are discussing what they are going to do.”
The Mercer County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and said the two positive cases already in the county are travel related, but not connected to one another.
“Under the reportable disease rule we do not get those numbers, we do not get the tested, we do not get the pending, the only thing we do get back are the number of positive cases,” Bragg said. “That is the only thing these private labs are required to send us.”
The Mercer County Health Department still has ten COVID-19 sampling kits and has no interest in those from other clinics and hospitals, according to Bragg.
Bragg asked the public to stay in their homes, and follow CDC guidelines as the world navigates this global pandemic.
“Just continue to do your social distancing and I have to stress, if you do not have to be out, do not be out,” Bragg said. “Stay at home, watch your Netflix, watch your Amazon Prime, Hulu, you know, stay at home, do not expose anyone or get exposed yourself. There are still a lot of people out and about and the best thing we can do is stay away from folks, wash our hands and not touch our face.”
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ website, on Tuesday afternoon, W.Va. is reporting 162 positive cases of COVID-19, 3,981 total negative cases and reports one death.
– Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
