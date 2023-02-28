BLUEFIELD — The Mercer County Health Department will administer free COVID shots from its mobile unit Wednesday, March 8, near the Scott Street entrance of the West Virginian Manor in downtown Bluefield.
Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shots 1-2-3 and boosters 1-2 will be available. Shots are free at this site on this date.
The service is provided by the Health Department in conjunction with Open Heart Ministries of Bluefield, W. Va. and SLK Community Services of Mercer and McDowell counties.
Open Heart Ministries is a Christian-based, non-profit community organization that has served the community in a range of needs and opportunities since 2009.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
