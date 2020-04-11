BLUEFIELD – Mercer County's eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 is related to domestic travel, the Mercer County Health Department confirmed Saturday.
The county has had a total of eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Seven more tests have come back negative for COVID-19 in Mercer County, according to the health department's statement. All of the individuals' contacts have been notified and are self-quarantining. This eighth case, which was reported Friday, was domestic-travel related.
To date, there have been no COVID-19 related deaths in Mercer County, according to the press release.
The Mercer County Health Department continues to emphasize the importance of social distancing and wearing personal protective equipment (facial coverings, gloves) when out in public. People should continue to wash hands regularly with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
