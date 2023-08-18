GREEN VALLEY — A member of the Mercer County Board of Health confirmed Thursday that the health department’s administrator had resigned.
County Commissioner Gene Bucker, who serves on the Mercer County Board of Health, said that Bonnie Allen, the health department’s administrator, had resigned. Thursday was officially her last day.
Buckner said that the county health department is still in operation and an interim administrator has been appointed.
“The interim director is now Lynn Legg,” he stated. “She’s only been working for us for about two months, but she’s got a lot of experience in the health field and she’s going to be a good interim for us.”
Legg was not available for comment Thursday.
“I think Bonnie was an excellent example of what an administrator should be,” said County Commissioner Greg Puckett. “She has an acute knowledge of public health and how to work to protect our community at all cost. I want to personally thank her for the constant work to keep our community safe and expand the services into the rural parts of the community with the mobile clinic.”
The mobile clinic, purchased with an American Rescue Plan grant approved by the Mercer County Commission, takes vaccinations and other health services to rural areas of the county. Allen appeared before the commission when the health department applied for the ARP grant.
“I’ve been very honored to work for the people of Mercer County and hopefully I made a difference,” Allen said Thursday.
“It was time,” she replied when asked why she decided to leave the health department. “It was by choice. I’m not a spring chicken anymore. I’ve enjoyed it.”
Allen became the health department’s administrator in April 2022. She is an Iowa native and a Public Health Registered Nurse who received her training at Bluefield State College. She came to the health department in July 2021 and was named interim position after the former administrator, Roger Topping, resigned.
Topping stepped down in the wake of a COVID vaccination problem when a vaccine clinic sponsored by the health department administered the wrong dosage of the Moderna booster to about 200 residents. A half-dose was authorized for the booster shots but full doses were given, but no serious side effects from the full dose were reported.
