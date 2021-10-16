PRINCETON — A burned-out structure’s demolition was a first Friday for a Mercer County ordinance which addresses dilapidated and abandoned structures found throughout the county.
Last March, the Mercer County Commission passed an ordinance outlining how the county would deal with abandoned and dilapidated structures. In July, Lori Mills of Bluefield became Mercer County’s new dilapidated building officer.
The structure that was demolished Friday, which was a Princeton-area trailer home that had been destroyed by fire, was not a dilapidated structure or one that had been condemned, Mills said.
“This demolition was a little unique because it was a house fire where the insurance company sent the check to the county and then it was up to the county to facilitate getting the demolition completed,” she said later.
Part of the dilapidated building officer’s job is to help property owners who want to remove burned out or dilapidated structures on their land, but do not know how to get it done.
“It’s the first one we have been able to be involved in to help the homeowner put all the pieces together to get the structure down,” Mills said.
In a similar instance, Mills assisted a man who stopped at her office Friday in the Memorial Building and asked about finding a company that could demolish a structure for him. Mills said that she provided him with a list of contractors.
In September and October, a total of 35 notices were sent out to property owners about dilapidated structures, Mills said.
“And we’re very pleased that six structures have already been cleaned up by the property owners,” she added. “I think that speaks volumes for how well it’s been going.”
Besides inquiring about getting help for demolitions, residents can also report structures in their communities that need attention, Mills said.
Mills can be contacted at 304-431-8538. Her email is lori.mills@mercercountywv.org.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
