BLUEFIELD — A delegation from Mercer County was treated to a tour of the White House last weekend.
Mercer County Commission Greg Puckett said it all came about through his connections as a member of the National Association of Counties (NACo) and because he is chair of the National Rural Caucus Committee.
Puckett said his work with NACo has meant working with federal officials, including in the Office of Governmental Affairs.
“By being chair of the caucus I was in a position to tell a story about who we are (in Mercer County), and the needs we have,” he said. ‘It was an opportunity to bring attention from the federal to the county level.”
Connections were also made during an Economic Mobility Summit the county hosted at Pipestem State Park earlier this year, he added, when county officials from around the country came to Mercer County.
Puckett said the county has worked with officials at the federal level under all three recent administrations, most recently focusing on the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure bill.
“We have tried to make sure we constantly promote Mercer County as a leader in rural communities across the country,” he said, and people have had “amazing things to say about West Virginia.”
“We have developed a really good rapport with people at the federal level to tell the Mercer County story,” he said, and that led to the invitation to bring a group to tour the White House.
Besides Puckett, the group included Princeton City Manager Mike Webb and the city’s economic development director Sam Lusk; Jamie Null and Karen Morris with the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau; Nicole Thompson, House Manager & Programming Director for the Bluefield Arts & Revitalization Corporation (BARC); Jason Roberts with Region One Planning District; and Linda Hutchens and Susan Plumley with Bluestone Health Association.
Puckett said the team consisted of representatives from different facets of county leadership, with both tourism and the arts being a “huge economic driver.”
Everyone is working together to drive economic growth, he said, because not one group can do it all.
Collaboration within the county has been emphasized, he added, with the county, Bluefield and Princeton working to be on the same page, asking, “How can we support you to help all of us?”
Besides the chance for the trip, team members had to opportunity to form a camaraderie that benefits everyone, he added.
Puckett said team members work hard every day and he was happy for them to have a “very rare opportunity” for the White House tour, especially during the Christmas season when decorations are all up.
Null described the trip as a “wonderful once in a lifetime experience to see the White House.”
“I am so appreciative of Commissioner Puckett for putting this together,” she said. “No matter what the politics, we can always appreciate the beauty of Christmas and the history of our nation.”
“It was just wonderful,” Thompson said of the trip, and of the opportunity to be able to walk through the White House and see the decorations.
As a musician, she said her favorite part was a 12-piece ensemble military band playing there.
“It was magical and beautiful to be in that setting and to be part of it,” she said, adding that she felt “blessed” and appreciated the invitation so much.
“You don’t get invited to tour the White House every day. I was very flattered to be one of the people included,” she said. “But I am so glad I was. It was a unique experience.”
Puckett said everyone appreciated the “grandeur” of the White House.
“It is America’s house no matter what the administration is,” he said, adding that is “so inclusive” of America and it is inspiring to actually be in a house, and in rooms, where so many historical and profound discussions have taken place.
“The magnitude of what a facility this is and the fact you are standing in history was never lost on me,” he said.
From the portraits of presidents and first ladies to being in the State Room where countless world leaders have been, “I never took a moment of it for granted,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
