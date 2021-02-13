PRINCETON — A North Carolina man is facing up to 40 years in prison after the Mercer County Grand Jury indicted him for second-degree murder and other charges stemming from a September 2020 stabbing at a Princeton-area home.
The February term of the Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Eric Arthur Bent, 31, of North Carolina and Virginia on charges including second-degree murder, malicious assault and grand larceny. In West Virginia, second-degree murder carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.
Mercer County deputies arrested Bent after a stabbing was reported Sept. 26, 2020 at 208 Cabell Street near Princeton. An investigation started after a wounded man fled from Cabell Street to a Webster Street home where Mercer 911 was contacted. This man, Justin Hickson, told deputies that “Arthur” had stabbed him.
Detective Cpl. M.S. Horn with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department testified in October 2020 during Bent’s preliminary hearing in Mercer County Magistrate Court that Freddie O’dell, 57, of Princeton was found face down in “a large pool of blood” when deputies arrived at the Cabell Street home, which he described earlier as “a local drug house.”
O’Dell had five stab wounds in the center of his back, Horn said. After O’Dell was rolled over, a stab wound was found in the area around his heart along with another wound in his clavicle, also known as the collar bone. A serrated bread knife was found in his right hand. After O’Dell was rolled over, a stab wound was found in the area around his heart along with another wound in his clavicle, also known as the collar bone. A serrated bread knife was found in his right hand.
Horn also testified about a second stabbing victim who was found after he arrived at Cabell Street. Robert “Bob” Fuller was found sitting in a law chair behind the house. Fuller, who was transported to Princeton Community Hospital, was covered with blood and had a serious cut below one eye. Fuller also had a stab wound around a lung and multiple other stab wounds.
Fuller told Deputy A. Moore that “it was Eric Arthur” who stabbed him, Horn testified.
A third victim, Derick Price, testified at the preliminary hearing that he fled the house after Bent woke him up and attacked him with two knifes. Price, who said he was covered with blood, fled to Rogers Street in Princeton where he managed to flag down a passing motorist who took him to Princeton Community Hospital.
Price testified during the preliminary hearing that he was sleeping in his rented room when “all of a sudden I heard glass breaking. I woke up to breaking glass...he’s breaking down my door. I don’t know the guy from Adam. I don’t know his name. I look through the glass and he’s covered in blood and he’s got a knife in both hands.”
Price said he struggled with Bent, who got him into a headlock. At one point, Price managed to get both hands around one of Price’s knives, cutting himself, and estimated that they fought “for a full 60 seconds” before Bent ran from the house. Price said he fled the home, too, and didn’t see which direction Bent had taken.
Bent was found near the intersection of Brick Street and Rogers Street after a 2004 Chevrolet Impala stolen at Webster Street was located. Deputies were about to start searching with the help of a Princeton Police Department K-9 when Bent came out of a wooded area. He had some lacerations on his arms, Horn recalled.
Bent was taken to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office where he was read his Miranda Rights, which he acknowledged, Horn testified.
“He said that he was 3 years old, acting erratic, and at one point referred to me as daddy and asked me for a hug,” Horn told the court. “I informed him he was not getting a hug.”
Bent was then transported to PCH for treatment. While being transported to the hospital, he made “a spontaneous utterance” to a deputy about how pulling out the knife was the hardest thing to do, Horn said.
A steak knife was found between the home’s kitchen and the living room area, Horn said, adding later that several knives were found around the home. A second knife was found near the Lilly Highway Addition where Price had dropped it after running from the house.
Horn said he read Bent his Miranda Rights again when he was taken to the sheriff’s department. During the second interview, Bent stated that he stabbed the men. He said it all “happened in a dream” and how the men seemed to be his children.
Bent is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
