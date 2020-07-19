PRINCETON — First-degree murder, sexual abuse first-degree, use of a minor to produce obscene material and other charges were handed down this week by the July 2020 Mercer County Grand Jury.
People indicted by the grand jury are required to appear July 27 before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler at the Mercer County Courthouse. Bench warrants will be issued for people who fail to appear. People on the indictments list should be prepared, if applicable and bond is granted, to pay a non-waivable $25 bond processing fee. This fee is required and will be paid to the Clerk of the Court. The clerk cannot accept personal checks.
The following is a list of the July 2020 session of the Mercer County Grand Jury indictments.
• Kenneth Adkins, 21, Lashmeet - Murder in the first degree.
• John Michael Anderson, 28, of Pounding Mill, Va. – Grand Larceny
• Daron Derek Aniel, 33, of Princeton – Child abuse resulting in injury, Child neglect resulting in injury, Conspiracy.
• Rachel Lauren Franklin, 31, of Princeton – Child abuse resulting in injury, Child neglect resulting in injury, Conspiracy.
• Jason Hedrick Averill, 36, of Princeton – Burglary, Battery
• Curtis Bailey, Jr., 42, Southern Regional Jail - Failing to remain at the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury, Driving while license is revoked for DUI, Failing to have required security, Destruction of property, Receiving stolen property, fleeing from an officer while operating a vehicle in a manner showing reckless indifference to the safety of others, Fleeing on foot from a law enforcement officer.
• Daniel Aaron Beavers, 40, Southern Regional Jail- Robbery second degree.
• Robert Daniel Blankenship, 45, Southern Regional Jail- Sexual abuse first degree, Sexual abuse by parent/custodian/or person in a position of trust to a child.
• Randall Aaron Browning, 42, of Princeton – Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, Delivery of a counterfeit schedule I controlled substance, to wit: Heroin.
• Jerry Wayne Cecil, 25, of Princeton – Possession with intent to deliver schedule I controlled substance, to wit: Heroin, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, Possession of a schedule I controlled substance, to wit: Marijuana, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, to wit: Alpraxolam.
• Sandra Jean Dickerson, 57, of Princeton – Embezzlement, Fraudulent schemes.
• Timothy James Fields, 32, - Petit larceny, Felon with a firearm.
• Terry Allen Foran, 56, of Bluefield – Breaking and entering, Prohibited person possessing a firearm, simple possession of controlled substances.
• Lisa Danielle Gibson, 29, Southern Regional Jail - Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, to wit: Heroin, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, to wit: Marijuana, Unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Conspiracy.
• Dekota Seth Fisher, 26, of Narrows, Va - Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, to wit: Heroin, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, to wit: Marijuana, Unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Conspiracy.
• Robert Bernard Godfrey, Jr., 56, Southern Regional Jail – Grand larceny, Escape.
• Nicholas Alexander Groves, 28, of Glade Springs, Va. – Sexual assault second degree.
• Roger Lee Hager, 23, Southern Regional Jail - Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, to wit: Marijuana, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, to wit: Heroin, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, Felon with a firearm.
• Larry Edward Harmon, 45, Southern Regional Jail - Grand larceny, Conspiracy.
• Ronnie Davd Garcia Hogue, 32, of Southside, Tenn. – Use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, Use of a minor to produce obscene material, Use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct, Distribution and exhibiting material depicting minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
• Chubby Willis Hoston, 58, of Princeton – Burglary, Malicious wounding, Domestic battery.
• Robert Avon Hurst, II, 32, of Princeton – Sexual assault first degree, Sexual abuse by parent/guardian/custodian/person of trust to a child.
• Scotty Ray Inscore, 30, of Bluefield – Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine.
• Andrew Thomas Janes, 34, Princeton – Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine.
• Eric Scott Kidd, 49, of Bluefield – Receiving or transferring stolan goods.
• Jimmy DeWayne Lawrence, 45, of Princeton – Sexual abuse first degree.
• Keontaj Jerone Lee, 38, of Princeton – Sexual abuse first degree.
• Tremayne Anthony Lee, 38, of Bluefield – Malicious assault, Domestic battery second offense.
• Brian Stevenson Lilly, 48, of Princeton – Driving while license is suspended or revoked for driving impaired third offense, Fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others, Fleeing from an officer, Operating a vehicle without maintaining adequate security.
• Patrick Devon Locklear, 30, of Princeton – Grand larceny.
• Norman Thomas Lusk, 73, of Lashmeet – Sexual abuse first degree.
• Rhonda Gail Matney, 54, of Keystone – Forgery and uttering.
• Steven D. Neace, 29, no address given- Breaking and entering, Burglary, Destruction of property, Domestic assault.
• David Anthony O’Brien, 54, of Princeton – Kidnapping, Robbery first degree, Conspiracy.
• Jason Edward Lane, 38, Southern Regional Jail – Kidnapping, Robbery first degree, Conspiracy.
• Randy Wayne Howerton, Jr., 29, of Rock – Robbery first degree, Kidnapping, Conspiracy.
• Katelyn Marie Howerton, 25, of Rock – Robbery first degree, Kidnapping, Conspiracy.
• Coy Lee Pollard, 34, of Princeton – Failure to provide notice of sex offender registration.
• David Andrew Powell, 39, of Premier – Driving while license is suspended or revoked for DUI third offense.
• Christopher Allen Ramsey, 29, of Bluefield – Child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Roger Bailey Repass, 55, of Bluefield – Shoplifting third offense.
• Joseph Edward Ryan, 49, of Cedar Grove – Embezzlement.
• Tyrell LaCedric Sayles, 23, of Bluefield – Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, to wit: Marijuana, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, Receiving stolen property.
• Vestal Scarberry, 69, of Echman – Domestic assault
• Christopher Don Skeens, 41, Southern Regional Jail - Destruction of Property.
• Lashavious Stallworth, 21, Southern Regional Jail - Wanton endangerment, Unlawful wounding.
• Bobby Lee Thornton II, 18, of Princeton – Delivery of a schedule IV controlled substance, to wit: Xanax, Conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Robert Raye Vipperman, 30, Southern Regional Jail - Grand larceny, Battery, False information to DPS, Public intoxication, Attempt to commit a felony.
• Brandon Lamar Williams 22, of Princeton – Sexual assault first degree, Sexual abuse by parent/guardian/custodian/person of trust to a child, Sexual abuse first degree.
• Angela Kelly Williams, 50, of Narrows, Va. – Forgery, Uttering, Conspiracy.
• Marlena Gail Miller, 42, of Rich Creek, Va. – Forgery, Uttering, Conspiracy.
• John Michael Wimmer, 26, Southern Regional Jail - Fleeing from an officer while operating a vehicle in a manner showing reckless indifference to the safety of others, Possession of a schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, Fleeing on foot from a law enforcement officer.
• Johnathan Christopher Woodie, 30, of Bluefield – Fleeing from an officer with operating a vehicle in a manner showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others, Driving while license is revoked or suspended, Simple possession of a controlled substance.
• Alexander Worrell III, 39, Southern Regional Jail - Wanton endangerment.
• Curt Douglas Worrell, 57, of Spanishburg – DUI with serious bodily injury, Expired drivers license, Driving left of center.
