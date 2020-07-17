PRINCETON — A county resident facing the possibility of life in prison for first-degree murder was among the individuals who have been indicted by the July 2020 Mercer County Grand Jury.
The Mercer Grand Jury handed down 57 indictments during its July term, according to the list issued Thursday by the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s Office. Docket day has been set for July 27 before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler.
First on the list was Kenneth Adkins, 21, of Lashmeet, who was indicted on a first-degree murder charge. Adkins is a suspect in the shooting deaths of Dalton Ramsey and Josh William, both in their 20s and both Lashmeet residents.
Their bodies were found the morning of March 12 by a Lashmeet homeowner. A manhunt for Adkins started and he was found a few days later at a relative’s home in Ohio.
Chief Deputy Joe Parks with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said when Adkins was arrested that the victims were initially shot in a vehicle on Reese Harmon Ridge Road.
“They (Ramsey and Williams) were both in a car,” Parks said then. “He (Adkins) approached from the driver’s side and started shooting. They ran toward the residence and he followed behind continuing to shoot.”
Adkins is being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
In West Virginia, first-degree murder carries the penalty of life in prison unless a jury recommends mercy. If mercy is granted, a convicted person could have the possibility of parole after serving 15 years of his or her sentence; however, parole is not guaranteed.
The grand jury also indicated a Tennessee man on child pornography charges involving a victim in Mercer County.
Ronnie David Hoge, 32, of Southside, Tenn. was indicted on charges including use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor; use of a minor to produce obscene material; use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct; and distribution and exhibiting material depicting minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Hoge was extradited last April from Tennessee after he was arrested by deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said after the arrest.
“The victim and crime are in Mercer County,” Sommers stated then. “He utilized the internet to make contact with the victim and perpetrate the crime.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.