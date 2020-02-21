PRINCETON — The Mercer County Grand Jury has released its Feb. 2020 indictments list and has mailed notices alerting the people appearing on that list to appear in court.
People who have been indicted by the grand jury are required to appear in person for arraignment on Feb. 24 at 9:30 a.m. in the Mercer County Courthouse before Circuit Court Judge Derek C. Swope.
A bench warrant will be issued for the arrest of people who fail to appear in court. The people on the indictments list should be prepared, if applicable and bond is granted, to pay a non-waivable $25 bond processing fee. The fee is required and will be paid to the Clerk of the Circuit Court, according to court officials. The clerk cannot accept personal checks.
• Manuel Munoz Alvardo, 30, Fleeing from an officer while operating a vehicle in a manner showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others, fleeing on foot from a law enforcement officer, destruction of property, revoked or suspended license, failing to have required security.
• Kristy Lee Asbury, 32, Conspiracy, sexual assault 1st degree, sexual abuse by a parent/guardian/custodian, or person of trust to a child, malicious assault, gross child neglect, creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.
• Dakota Scott Dillow, 23, Conspiracy, sexual assault 1st degree, sexual abuse by a parent/guardian/custodian, or person of trust to a child, malicious assault, gross child neglect, creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.
• Kimberly Ann Auton, 39, Obtaining welfare assistance by false statements.
• Curtis Ray Bailey, 41, DUI causing serious bodily injury, driving while license is revoked for DUI, failing to have required security, failing to remain at the scene of a crash, destruction of property.
• Steven Patrick Bailey, 42, Delivery of a schedule III controlled substance to-wit: suboxone, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: dilaudid, conspiracy.
• Michael Lynn White, 54, Delivery of a schedule III controlled substance to-wit: suboxone, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: dilaudid, conspiracy.
• Frankie Dale Belcher, 64, Sexual assault 2nd degree, sexual assault 3rd degree, sexual abuse 1st degree, sexual abuse 3rd degree, sexual abuse by a parent/guardian/custodian/or person of trust to a child.
• David Keith Bennett, 34, Delivery of a schedule I controlled substance to-wit: heroin, delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit methamphetamine.
• Eddie Arnold Bennett, Jr., 34, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine, fleeing from an officer, conspiracy.
• Christy Lynn Fobert, 37, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine, fleeing from an officer, conspiracy.
• Tiffany Marie Bennett, 42, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine, delivery of a schedule I controlled substance to-wit: marijuana, forgery and uttering.
• Ishmael Clark Browning, 43, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: cocaine (2 counts), Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit methamphetamine (2 counts), uttering, conspiracy, Delivery of a schedule III controlled substance to-wit: suboxone.
• Floyd Micheal Lane, 35, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: cocaine (2 counts), Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit methamphetamine (2 counts), uttering, conspiracy, Delivery of a schedule III controlled substance to-wit: suboxone.
• Brennan Rye Burnette, 19, sexual assault 3rd degree, sexual abuse 3rd degree.
• Travis Ray Carter, 33, Escape.
• Alicia Lynn Collins, 42, Unlawful assault.
• James Cecil Mabry, 54, Unlawful assault.
• David Alexander Crockett, 36, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance to-wit marijuana, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance to-wit methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance to-wit heroin, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a fire arm.
• Emmett Lee Cyrus, 31, Breaking and entering, grand larceny, attempt to commit a felony, conspiracy.
• Carless Edward Kegley, 51, Breaking and entering, grand larceny, attempt to commit a felony, conspiracy.
• Arbutus Ann Culbertson, 49, Breaking and entering, grand larceny, attempt to commit a felony, conspiracy.
• Chase Edward Farley, 31, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine, conspiracy.
• Michelle Lynn Blake, 42, Delivery of a schedule I controlled substance to-wit: heroin, conspiracy.
• Bradley Wayne George, 28, Delivery of a schedule I controlled substance to-wit: heroin.
• Casey Dale Gibson, 38, Gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.
• Rebecca Flora Gibson, 37, Gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.
• Robert Bernard Godfrey, Jr., 19, Fleeing from an officer while operating a vehicle in a manner showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others, grand larceny, attempt to commit a felony.
• Shane Allen Graham, 27, Burglary, attempt to commit a felony, destruction of property, simple possession.
• Misty Gale Hale, 37, Shoplifting 3rd offense, conspiracy.
• Leslie Diane Hall, 39, Robbery 1st degree, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment, conspiracy.
• Sybrea Hall-Willis, 29, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: hydromorphone, conspiracy.
• Latonya Rochelle Wallace, 29, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: hydromorphone, conspiracy.
• Brittany Nichole Halsey, 32, Shoplifting 3rd offense, driving revoked DUI 2nd offense.
• Alexander Duane Hamilton, 48, Sexual assault 1st degree, sexual abuse 1st degree, sexual abuse by a parent/guardian/custodian/or person of trust to a child.
• Stuart Alfred Hampton, Jr., 53, Failure to provide notice of changes in sex offender registration.
• Larry Edward Harmon, 44, Breaking and entering, grand larceny, conspiracy.
• David Nelson, 60, Breaking and entering, grand larceny, conspiracy.
• Ronald Eugene Hart, 48, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine, delivery of a controlled substance to-wit: heroin.
• William Randall Holstein, 42, Grand larceny.
• Cole Bryson Honaker, 22, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance to-wit: marijuana, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: cocaine.
• Paul Edwin Hoston, Jr., 30, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit oxymorphone.
• Ashley Leanne Hylton, 30, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: hydromorphone.
• Jimmy Ray Inscore, 29, Burglary, grand larceny, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, concealed unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, forgery of a public record.
• Dale Ray Johnson, 38, Burglary, grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretenses, transferring stolen property.
• Ronald James Kell, 72, Sexual abuse 3rd degree, sexual abuse by a parent/guardian/custodian or person of trust to a child, possession of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
• Jacob Aaron Krabbe, 21, Child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury
• Randy Christopher Lambert, 35, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit methamphetamine, conspiracy.
• Brandi Leigh Browning, 30, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine, conspiracy.
• April Yvonne Leggett, 40, Obtaining welfare assistance by false statements.
• Stevenson Brian Lilly, 47, Receiving stolen property.
• Jeremy Martin Loffer, 35, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine.
• Justin McKinley Mitchelson, 31, Cruelty to an animal, conspiracy interference with officers by providing false information.
• John Michael Wimmer, 25, Cruetly to an animal, conspiracy, interference with officers by providing false information.
• Sheena Marie Morris, 35. Grand larceny.
• Cathryn Faye Natividad, 46, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: hydromorphone.
• Hobart Dale Nelson, 49, Obtaining money by false pretenses.
• Ricky Lynn Olivo, 39, Unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Adrian Dewayne King, 43, Unlawful possession of a fire arm by a convicted felon.
• Joshua Allen Phillips, 23, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine, delivery of a schedule I controlled substance to wit-: heroin.
• Caprice Jamaal Powell, 21, Robbery, conspiracy, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment.
• Amanda Sue Proffitt, 35, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: cocaine, conspiracy.
• Sean Eric Wilson, 41, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule Ii controlled substance to-wit: cocaine, conspiracy.
• Raymond Wayne Reed, Jr., 44, Robbery 1st degree.
• Anthony Brian Robertson, 48, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: hydromorphone.
• Tyler Anthony Edwin Romeo, 25, Sexual assault 2nd degree, sexual assault 3rd degree.
• Phillip R. Rumley, Jr. 33, Sexual abuse 1st degree, sexual assault by a parent/guardian/custodian/or person of trust to a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Richard Wayne Shrewsbury, 50, Wanton endangerment.
• Loree Lynn Sigmon, 36, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: oxycodone, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance to-wit methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance to-wit methlphendate, possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance to-wit: gabapentin.
• Ronnie Lee Sizemore, Jr., 29, Soliciting a minor via computer.
• Melvin Alvina Slade, III, 31, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: cocaine.
• Corey Adam Somoskey, 29, Delivery of a schedule I controlled substance to-wit: heroin, delivery of a controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine, burglary, petit larceny, transferring stolen property, obtaining money by false pretenses.
• Christopher Wayne Stables, 28, Distribution/display of obscene matter to a minor.
• Kaleb Jakeh Starkey, 19, Attempt to commit a felony to-wit: 1st degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of felony, wanton endangerment.
• Jeffrey George Tait, 35, Fraudulent use of a controlled access device.
• Tonya Michelle Tessa, 44, Attempt to commit a felony.
• Robert Raye Vipperman, 29, Delivery of a schedule II controlled substance to-wit: methamphetamine.
• Charles David Walker, Jr., 54, Sexual assaulr 1st degree, abduction of person with intent to defile, burglary.
• Ryan Anthony Williams, 23, Attempt to commit a felony to-wit: grand larceny, obstruction of an officer, fleeing on foot from a law enforcement officer.
• Kaitlyn Michelle Wilson, 30, Malicious assault.
• Bobby Ray Wyrick, 62, Seuxal assault 1st degree, sexual assault 3rd degree, sexual abuse 1st degree, incest, sexual abuse by parent/guardian/custodian/ or person of trust to a child.
