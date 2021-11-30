BLUEFIELD — The region is getting ready to celebrate Christmas early with a number of holiday parades planned over the next two weeks.
The city of Princeton will hold its annual Christmas parade Friday at 6 p.m., followed by Christmas parades Saturday in Bramwell, Montcalm and Bluewell. The Bramwell parade begins at 10 a.m. followed by Montcalm at noon and Bluewell at 3 p.m. A Christmas parade also will be held Saturday in the town of Tazewell beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The city of Bluefield also announced plans Monday for its annual Christmas parade, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, beginning at 4 p.m. with a new parade route.
However, first up this year will be Princeton’s Christmas parade, one of the region’s oldest holiday parades. While the annual parade was sponsored in the past by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias (previously known as the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce), this year’s parade is being sponsored by the city with a theme of “Gifts Under the Tree.”
It will also be the first Christmas parade in Princeton since 2019. The 2020 edition of the parade was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A parade committee was formed back in October with a goal of prioritizing community health and safety at this year’s event, according to an earlier report from City Manager Mike Webb.
This year’s parade route will begin on Mercer Street starting at 5th Street and continuing onto Main Street, finishing at the Mercer County Courthouse.
A number of parades will follow the Princeton event.
Parades will be held Saturday, December 4, in Bramwell, Montcalm and Bluewell, followed by the Christmas parade in Tazewell, Va., at 5:30 p.m. The parade route for the Tazewell gathering will travel through Fincastle Turnpike towards Main Street.
Bluefield’s Christmas parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m.
The City of Bluefield/ Bluefield Professional Firefighters Local 347 Christmas Parade will have a new route this year, according to a press release issued by the city Monday. The parade route will take in Cumberland Road, Bland Road, College Avenue, Stadium Drive, Cherry Street and Bluefield Avenue.
The parade line-up will begin at 3 p.m. in the Tractor Supply parking lot. At 4:15 p.m. in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph parking lot, bands and marching/walking units will line up and join the parade. The parade should arrive on Bluefield Avenue at 4:30 p.m. and will travel to Princeton Avenue where it will end at the large Christmas tree, which is located near the dog park.
