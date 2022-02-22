PRINCETON — A project for replacing sidewalks around a county courthouse is among the recipients sharing in over $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants for 29 improvement projects in 21 counties across West Virginia.
The Mercer County Commission will receive $50,000 for design work and construction of sidewalk replacements around the Mercer County Courthouse, Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday.
“The sidewalks will definitely be a benefit, and that’s awesome,” County Commissioner Bill Archer said when he learned about the grant.
These grants help towns and cities improve their network of recreational trails, biking/walking paths, sidewalks, and more, by either building from scratch or enhancing what they already have through various types of projects, state officials said.
The program is administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration.
“This program will provide millions of dollars that is going to be put to work making our cities and towns easier to get around and making our beautiful park trails even more appealing and accessible to West Virginians of all abilities,” Justice said. “These projects will also draw tourism and visitation to new destinations all throughout our state and the positive economic ripple effects will be off the charts.
“I could not be more proud to make my recommendations for each of these deserving and exciting projects on behalf of these communities and the entire state,” Justice added.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
