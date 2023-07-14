PRINCETON — Homeless pets overwhelming both animal shelters and the organizations dedicated to helping them prompted the creation Thursday of a task force for creating a low-cost spay/neuter clinic for Mercer County and the surrounding area.
The Mercer County Commission had a special meeting for discussing a low-cost spay/neuter clinic. Director Stacey Harman of the Mercer County Animal Shelter as well as representatives of organizations such as the Mercer County Humane Society, the Southern Animal League, Second Chance for Cats and A.L.I.VE. met with the commission to speak about the problem and develop a course of action.
People signed up to address the commissioners.
“We three sit together as a commission, and when we come together as a commission we have three separate viewpoints about how life is,” County Commission President Bill Archer said. “When you speak to me individually, you’re not speaking to the commission in general. The other two members each have opinions and all of us have a desire to move Mercer County forward and to help our people in whatever way. But when you speak today, should you choose to speak or make your opinions about stuff, you’re making those opinions felt to the entire commission.”
Dogs and cats abandoned by the owners and feral cat colonies found across the county contribute to the homeless pet population that keeps the animal shelter full and challenges the local nonprofit organizations struggling to help them.
“We understand there is a massive problem and there has been one for a very long time,” Commissioner Greg Puckett said, adding that he had compassion for these dogs and cats as well as Archer and Commissioner Gene Buckner.
Pet owners and organizations helping homeless pets often have to drive dogs and cats to animal clinics as far as a two-hour drive away to get them spayed or neutered, Puckett stated. Animal supporters at the commission meeting spoke about the challenges they face regularly.
Elizabeth McDonnell of Second Chance for Cats said her organization’s goal is to spay and neuter as many cats as possible, but this is very difficult, so the county very much needs a low-cost spay/neuter clinic.
Pet rescues constantly get calls and emails from people seeking help for dogs and cats, said Rachel Sawyers of the Southern Animal League.
“I’ve taken animals to Union to get decently-priced spays and neuters,” she said. “It’s just a very overwhelming problem we’re facing if this continues to go on. Donations are drying up and we rely on donations from the community. People are trying their best and we all need help.”
Sawyers urged the commission to consider adding low-cost, quality animal vaccinations to a spay/neuter clinic. This would cut down epidemics in the local pet population and at the animal shelter.
Director Stacey Harman with the Mercer County Animal Shelter said the shelter is housing about 100 dogs now along with about 40 cats. Local veterinarians do not want to perform spays and neuters at discounted prices, so a female dog that has been adopted out could still return to the shelter “with two or three litters.”
The county commission and representatives of the local organizations then met in executive session to discuss possible courses of action. The special meeting reconvened about half an hour later.
“I think it was great today. Everybody was all in accord,” Puckett said about the discussion. “Everybody in the room said this is something that needed to happen. The best part of this is we had a representative from each of the agencies, community volunteers and the commission that will serve on a task force that will then meet periodically over the next 30 days or so, and they’re going to report back to us and this will be a standing line item at the next commission meeting we have in August. That will be the second Tuesday of August (Aug. 8).”
The new low-cost spay/neuter clinic task force includes Elizabeth McDonnell, Barry White, Kathy Tabor, Michelle Cole, Rachel Sawyers, Commissioner Gene Buckner, Danny Dillow from the City of Bluefield, City Manager Mike Webb of Princeton and Stacey Harman from the animal shelter.
The task force will be looking at fundraising, a possible location for the clinic, a possible director’s position and what veterinarians and volunteers are available, Puckett said.
