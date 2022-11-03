PRINCETON — The Mercer County emergency first responders along with Southern Highlands and Community Connections hosted the county’s first C.A.R.E. (Children and Resident’s Encounter Program) event on Wednesday at Princeton City Hall.
“Basically, what the program is, is that anyone with a cognitive disorder can get registered, and from there, it goes through 911,” Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Captain J.J. Ruble said. “When our first responders show up on a call or scene, it can red flag with 911 to let us know that this individual has got a learning disability or some type of cognitive disorder.”
The whole purpose of the program is to better prepare first responders for interacting with and approaching people who may have disabilities or disorders that hinders their ability to understand that the responders are there to help.
The idea for the event came from another first responder from a different town.
“When we found out about the program, we thought it was a great idea and that we really needed it here,” said Ruble.
Ruble said the event was a way to bring in Mercer County schools and adults with these disabilities and who would benefit from registering with the C.A.R.E. program.
“It’s a good way for them to get to see our first responders and other individuals they may encounter out here in this atmosphere, that way, if they are out on a call or we have an interaction with them, it may give them some prior knowledge of us,” said Ruble.
The teachers and supervisors of the students also thought this event was a really good way to expose the kids with these disorders to police, fire, and other responders.
“I think it’s wonderful that they invited them here to register for this program, and I think this will ease their mind to not be scared of the first responders,” said Princeton Senior High teacher Sanette Collins.
PikeView Middle teacher Michelle Jones added, “I think it’s a great opportunity for our students to familiarize themselves with the police officers, EMS, and firemen, so they’ll be more comfortable if they’re ever in an emergency.”
The event included first responders of all kinds including the sheriff’s department, the Princeton Police Department, the Bluefield Police Department, the Bluefield Fire Department, the Princeton Fire Department, the Bluefield Rescue Squad and the West Virginia State Police.
They also had games set up, a cotton candy station, a photo station where they could take pictures with different first responders. The participating first responders also showcased different equipment they use on the job.
“We just took the day to get as many people as we can registered in the program. That way we can get this up and running with 911, and it’s basically a day for them to come here and have fun, and where we can interact with them and them with us,” said Ruble.
This is the first event for this program the county has done, but Ruble said officials hope to make it an annual thing.
Ruble credited Southern Highlands, Community Connections, and Starting Points Family Resource for all their work with the local responders to make this event possible and for providing the necessary training of first responders to better prepare them for interactions with people of different disabilities and disorders.
“Without everybody’s efforts, we wouldn’t have been able to put on this event,” said Ruble.
He also added, “If we have prior knowledge of the individual that we’re responding to, there are different things we can do to respond in a manner that best suits the situation.”
Mercer County Schools’ Superintendent Edward Toman also praised the local first responders and those who put on the event.
“It’s awesome to get to see the smiles on the kid’s here today,” said Toman. “I appreciate our staff, the community, the city, and everybody putting this all together because I think it it so important for the kids to know they (first responders) are for us and here to protect us.”
This event was not the only way to register for this program, so if you are interested in joining the program, you can register anytime at any local police department, Southern Highlands, or Community Connections.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
