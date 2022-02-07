PRINCETON — Fireworks tents and fireworks sales are months away, but local and state leaders are being asked to consider ways to control their constant use once the Fourth of July arrives on the calendar.
In 2019, the Mercer County Commission enacted a fireworks ordinance outlining the dates and times when fireworks can be used. The ordinance also outlined how close fireworks can be used near homes and other property, but enforcement has been a problem.
“We have reached out to our legislators and consistently brought this up with fellow county commissions across the state,” County Commissioner Greg Puckett said. “We understand it’s not just a problem in Mercer County, but a consistent problem for everyone.”
Enforcement has been a problem for county fireworks ordinances.
“There needs to be clarification on essentially who has enforcement privileges with the county,” Puckett stated. “There needs to be a mechanism set forth in the (West Virginia) Code that allows the sheriff additional ways to help solve the problem through a county ordinance.”
Mercer County is one of two counties in West Virginia that have established an ordinance specifically for fireworks.
“Unfortunately, because there is not a penalty within the West Virginia Code, there is not a penalty to enforce,” he said. “The county can only enforce what the Legislature provides within the code. When the code is ambiguous, we have difficulty with enforcement.”
Persuading people to respect their neighbors when fireworks become available is part of the challenge.
“Personally, I love fireworks. I love the ability to celebrate with everyone,” Puckett said. “But a respectful time should be allowed, and certainly not all hours of the day. If it was just the Fourth of July, great. It becomes a problem when it can be the 17th of September and people letting them off at two o’clock in the morning, and that’s not being accountable at all.”
County residents have contacted members of the Mercer County Commission about the constant problems they have with people setting off fireworks at all hours of the day and night once they become available. Hank Burnley, who lives near Princeton, has gone before the county commission to speak about the problems his neighborhood has experienced.
“My residence was literally bombed with large explosives landing on the apartment’s roof, my home’s roof and through the neighborhood,” Burnley said. “When I spoke to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, they stated the ordinance wasn’t enforceable because there is no law prohibiting fireworks.”
Burnley said that he has sent emails to Mercer County’s legislators about the fireworks problem and the need for ways to enforce county ordinances regulating them.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
