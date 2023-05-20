PRINCETON — Mercer County’s volunteer firefighters are planning public meetings across the county so residents depending on their services can learn why they believe that a new fire fee is necessary.
The Mercer County Firefighters Association conducted its bi-monthly meeting Thursday at Princeton City Hall and funding was on the agenda.
This funding includes work with the Mercer County Commission, but members of the commission did not attend the meeting. The meetings are open to the public.
“Tonight’s main issue was the lack of funding from the county commissioners, the lack of their willingness to show up to our meetings and have open discussions with us; so we have voted tonight to move on to public town hall meetings to bring issue to the public and kind of see where the commissioners are going to stand on this,” said Aaron Beeman, the association’s president.
“Per state legislation, the county commissioners are responsible for fire protection in their counties.”
County Commission President Bill Archer said Friday he did not know that a firefighters association meeting had been scheduled for Thursday.
Commissioners Gene Buckner and Greg Puckett were out of town. County Administrator Vicky Reed, who passes messages to the commissioners after being informed about meetings, said the county was not notified.
“I was not aware of that meeting,” Archer said. “If I don’t have that on my calendar, I generally do whatever other things I’m doing. I apologize for missing it. I certainly would have liked to have been there.”
Beeson said the association’s members planned to present their case for better funding directly to the public.
“We’re looking to have the meetings within the next two to three weeks,” he said. “We will make them announced, we will put them out to the media and invite the public to show up to give us input and to hear why we’re needing this and where we’re planning on going from here with it. We’re planning as of right now four public meetings throughout the county and we will make those known well in advance.”
The county’s fire fee has not changed in years.
“The fire fee has been stagnant for a while. We’re not getting the increases we have proposed,” Beeson said. “There has been talk on the table between the association and the commissioners already about an increase. It’s just talk at this time. Nothing has been set: no monetary increases. It is just an open discussion on how to better provide for the communities and these fire departments in the upcoming years where we’re not continuously in this position.”
Volunteer fire departments face the possibility of closing if they do not have enough money to meet state and federal standards, he said.
“With the funding staying stagnant and the way it’s continued and we are facing economic strain of (expenses) going up,” Beeson said. “If it continues in this route, fire departments around here are going to lose their funding; meaning they won’t be able to keep up with their equipment per state code, per national code. They won’t be able to keep their members around because who wants to work with equipment that’s not safe? We lose one fire department in this county, it’s going to ultimately be a domino effect and you will lose all nine fire departments in this county.”
If one fire department is forced to close, two or three others would have to take over its coverage area. Their funding would not increase significantly to take over the responsibility, Beeman said.
“It’s going to be more strain on them, more strain on their equipment. It will ultimately be an irreversible domino effect,” he said.
The nation is facing economic strains, but the fire service fee is “minuscule” when compared to not being able to get homeowner’s insurance, which is not available if a community does not have a fire department, Beeson said.
“If you don’t have homeowner’s insurance, you’re getting nothing replaced at this point. At least having a fire department in your area, even though you’re on the very outskirts, it might a take a fire department a while to get to you, but you can still get homeowner’s insurance,” he stated. “You can still get your property and your belongings replaced through insurance if you have a fire department there. If you don’t, they will not give you homeowner’s insurance and then you have nothing to fall on. This is like your auto insurance, your homeowner’s insurance. It’s a protection plan.”
Chief Charlie Blankenship of the East River Volunteer Fire Department said the public meetings would give people the reasons why volunteer fire departments need an increase in fire fees so they can operate.
“What I understand there is a lot of disinformation and we would like to straighten that out so people will understand,” he said.
Equipment and maintenance can cost thousands of dollars at a time.
“We just had to have repairs done on our ladder truck,” Blankenship stated. “It was a little over $49,000. And one engine, which was a little over $23,000. It’s very expense to repair these apparatus. It’s very expensive. Man hours are usually over $100 an hour and the parts are very expensive. You have to have a specific certification to do work on emergency vehicles.”
Archer said that he has looked up the previous ordinance which created the county’s fire fee.
“I’m interested their concerns and I think our commission is interested in helping them in whatever way we can,” he said of the fire departments. “We did talk about that (fire fee) at a previous meeting and I did get the previous ordinance that created the fire fee and read it in comparison to their recommendations and that kind of thing.”
“There were aspects of it in my estimation were pretty steep,” Archer said. “And I know their expenses have grown considerably through the years and I know they’re in desperate straits and that kind of thing. But in terms of that, I thought we were going to have additional discussions on that and just basically this is our proposal to change this to.”
Archer checked the proposal for new county fire fees. The current county fire fee is $20 for a residential structure with an additional fee of a penny per square foot. The proposed fire fee is $150 for a residential structure. Non-residential structures now have a $20 fire fee. The proposal would increase this to $300.
The proposal would have a 5 percent increase each year starting in July 2026, he said. The maximum rate would be $250 for residential and $400 for non-residential. There would be a $300 fire fee for special-use facilities such as cabins; it is now $100.
The county commission has provided a $350,000 American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant to the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department to help purchase a new tanker truck. A $40,742 ARP grant has been presented to the Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department to buy a generator for its firehouse. Having a generator will allow the department to use its headquarters as an emergency shelter for the community.
During the association’s meeting Thursday, the firefighters discussed seeking $450,000 in ARP funding for the county’s volunteer departments. Under this proposal, each department would receive $50,000 to help with expenses. Archer said he only knew about the request for increasing the fire fee.
“During that initial (fire) fee expenses for equipment and training for fire departments has gone up,” he said. “We’re not insensitive to that.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
