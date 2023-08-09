PRINCETON — Mercer County’s volunteer fire departments are facing tough financial times, but they received a boost Tuesday when the Mercer County Commission approved a $300,000 grant from American Rescue Plan money and other sources.
In February, the Mercer County Firefighters Association applied for a $450,000 American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant to help pay for protective equipment that is about to go out of date.
During the commission’s Tuesday meeting, Aaron Beeman, the association’s president, said volunteer fire department still needed the money in order to safely and properly do their duty.
The commissioners tabled the funding decision and later went into executive session to talk about the association’s request. After reconvening in open session, the commissioners unanimously voted to approve a $300,000 grant with $150,000 coming from ARP funds and the remaining $150,000 from the county’s Budget Stabilization Fund.
Commissioner Greg Puckett thanked the firefighters attending Tuesday’s meeting for coming to the commission ever since their association applied for ARP funding last February.
“We are coming down to the end of our American Rescue Plan funds and we want to make sure we do everything we can for the safety and security of our citizens that you provide,” Puckett said, adding that the funds will be available when the firefighting equipment – air packs and other protective gear – is ordered.
“At the moment that that’s all together, encapsulated in a lump sum, we will have that ready and we can make that available to you,” he said.
The association will determine the needs of each department and divide the grant to help meet those needs. This is to make sure all the county’s volunteer firefighters have the safety equipment they require even if extra money goes to individual departments.
“That’s up to you,” Puckett said. “And that way, you determine the safety and security of the firefighters. Only additional comment is just stretch those dollars as far as you can. Make sure that you have a great contingency of reaching out to our delegates. Our delegates need to know the problems in our area. And so I would say make sure you have contacts with Marty Gearheart, Joe Ellington, Doug Smith, Chandler Swope and Mark Maynard. Those are our delegates. They need to hear your voice loud and clear as they move forward in the legislative session. I’m hopeful something will be done soon, but be loud. We will be there with you.”
County Commission President Bill Archer said he appreciated the firefighters working with the commissioners.
“Your initial request was for $450,000 and we appreciate being able to adjust that to what we are able to afford right now,” Archer stated. “We’re not trying to be stingy on one half and generous on another half. We’re trying to make sure we get everybody engaged in the funds that came down to us. This is a once in a lifetime thing or once in a commission thing, but I’m glad we’ve been able to provide the moneys we’ve already gave to the two departments, but also to the other departments.”
“You put your lives on the line to service the community and we appreciate all you do,” Archer said. “A pat on the back is not enough. You need to have have a little bit of cash to have the appropriate equipment that does not fail and provides the kind of security you need to get out on the job. And also to recruit additional staff. It’s hard as all get out to get a volunteer to do much of anything. “
The county commission previously approved ARP funds to help the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department buy a new pumper truck and the Athens Volunteer Fire Department build a new fire station.
County Commissioner Gene Buckner said he would like to see if the county could develop a system in which the volunteer fire departments could receive funding every quarter.
Before the commissioners voted to approve the funding, Chief Dave Thompson with the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department said the money would help with replacing outdated equipment.
“It’s going to absolutely help because anything that we receive is going to help fund the fire departments,” he stated. “It’s not going to be the amount of money that we’re asking for, but it’s going to be a sufficient amount to help some of the fire departments who need the money drastically quite a bit. It’s going to be equipment for members, manpower; your breathing apparatus, your bunker gear, operating things for your department that you need to be functioning properly.”
A firefighter’s breathing apparatus must be replaced every 10 years.
“Fire department gear is only good for 10 years and has to be thrown away regardless of whether it’s been used or not,” Thompson said. “If it’s dated 10 years, it’s 10 years out of service. If a firefighter gets hurt while using equipment that’s out-of-date, that fire department can be held liable.”
Outfitting a firefighter with the necessary coat, pants, gloves, hood and helmet can cost $5,000.
“And that’s not high-dollar gear. That’s midrange gear. In order to put you in coats and hats alone, that’s $4,500,” Thompson said. “That’s pants and coat. That doesn’t count the helmet, hood, the boots and the gloves. None of that.”
Beeman said the volunteer departments appreciated the new grant.
“As a whole, we want to go public and thank our county commissioners, all them, for their due diligence and over the last several months, very well working with us on securing some funding our county fire departments need to provide lifesaving equipment so they can go out and do their day-to-day operations to save our communities,” he said. “We are still in communication with our county commissioners on securing other funding by other means and also the state. There is special legislation going on right now that is trying to get extra funding to the volunteer fire departments. We are well aware of it and pushing that. I’ve been in contact with our local delegates for this county showing our concern and what we need to go forward from here.”
Beeman added that the fire departments must have the air packs and other gear if they want to operate legally.
“This is all equipment the state requires that they have to have on their trucks every day to do their job,” Beeson said. “If you don’t have that, that truck cannot operate and if you have enough trucks out of operation due to a lack of equipment, that fire department can be shut down by the State Fire Marshal’s Office until they are in compliance with state law.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
