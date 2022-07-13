PRINCETON — After conducting an executive session Tuesday, members of the Mercer County Commission voted unanimously to pass a 5 percent pay increase for some county employees.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said the pay increase was due to the “excellent fiscal management of the county” by county employees and a balanced budget.
The commissioners voted to approve a 5 percent across the board pay increase for county employees. The raises will be managed independently within the county’s agencies such as the county clerk’s office and the assessor’s office.
The 5 percent increase will go to the county’s departments for elected officials to distribute as they see necessary, said County Clerk Verlin Moye.
“It doesn’t mean each employee will get it,” he said.
“Elected officials in each department will determine that,” Puckett stated. “We think that’s a more equitable way to distribute the pay increases.”
The pay raise includes employees at the tax office under the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, but it does not include the law enforcement officers.
“During the budget cycle we created back in March, with the cooperation of the sheriff’s department, we created a formula based on years of service,” Puckett recalled. “This mirrors the State Police format, and we feel it’s a much more equable way to distribute salaries to our law enforcement. What it did was create a competitive balance with other local law enforcement agencies.”
The pay raise is retroactive to July 1. This raise does not include the Mercer County Commission.
In March, Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 172, giving county elected officials their first pay raise since 2014. The pay hike took effect July 1. All county elected officials across West Virginia received a 10 percent pay raise.
